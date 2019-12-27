B&W Subsidiary to Supply Sootblowers for Power Plants in Asia

BARBERTON, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc.’s (NYSE: BW) (B&W) Scotland-based subsidiary, Diamond Power Specialty Limited (DPSL), has been awarded two contracts to supply sootblowers and furnace cleaning systems for two coal-fired power plants under construction in Asia. The combined value of these contracts is more than $4 million.

DPSL will design and supply HydroJet® intelligent furnace cleaning systems and sootblower systems for four boilers. The equipment is scheduled for delivery to the facilities in 2021 and 2022.

“Diamond Power® boiler cleaning systems are known worldwide as the most advanced and dependable technologies in the industry,” said B&W Chief Executive Officer Kenny Young. “Whether for new-build coal plants like these important projects in Asia, or as replacements and upgrades to existing plants, our Diamond Power subsidiary can supply cost-effective and high-performing boiler cleaning and ash-handling technologies.”

Diamond Power boiler cleaning systems are available in steam/air, high pressure water, and dual-media air heater cleaning configurations. The company’s specialized designs and configurations meet customer needs for precision, reliability and efficiency.

About B&W

Headquartered in Barberton, Ohio, Babcock & Wilcox is a global leader in energy and environmental technologies and services for the power and industrial markets. Follow us on Twitter @BabcockWilcox and learn more at www.babcock.com.

About Diamond Power Specialty Limited

Based in Dumbarton, Scotland, DPSL is a subsidiary of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. DPSL engineers and manufactures boiler cleaning, ash-handling and associated equipment.