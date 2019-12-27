Babcock & Wilcox Announces Renewal of Maintenance Contract for New Mexico Power Plant

BARBERTON, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: BW) announced today that its subsidiary, Babcock & Wilcox Construction Co., LLC (BWCC), has received a contract renewal valued at more than $4 million to provide maintenance services for Public Service Company of New Mexico’s (PNM) San Juan Generating Station in 2020.

BWCC will continue to provide a variety of services at the power plant next year, including general plant maintenance, coal pulverizer equipment maintenance and outage support, as it did in 2019.

“We very much appreciate our long-term relationship with PNM and this opportunity to continue to support them,” said Jimmy B. Morgan, Senior Vice President, The Babcock & Wilcox Company. “We’re pleased that our customer has renewed our contract and shown confidence in our services and ability to keep this critical plant operating at peak performance.”

Omni Warner, Director, San Juan Generating Station Plant Manager, said “We’re pleased with the commitment to safety, high level of service and support BWCC has provided us in 2019 and look forward to working closely with them in 2020. BWCC provides a cost-effective approach as PNM continues to transition to a plant closure in 2022.”

BWCC Vice President and General Manager Mike Hidas also expressed his appreciation to PNM for continuing its relationship with BWCC.

“B&W supplied one of San Juan Generating Station’s current boilers, as well as other key equipment,” Hidas said. “We have unmatched expertise and depth of experience to service and maintain our own and competitors’ equipment anywhere in the world. I thank PNM for the opportunity to continue providing our services for its facilities.”

BWCC provides outage services, installation, refurbishment, mechanical repair and maintenance services for a variety of industries, equipment and plant installations, regardless of the original manufacturer. Learn more about our construction and maintenance services at babcock.com.

