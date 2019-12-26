Shinkowa Pharmaceutical: Notice for the Conclusion of NMN Product’s Material Donation Agreement (MDA) with Washington University in St. Louis

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Shinkowa Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (Head Office: Chuo Ward, Tokyo CEO: Megumi Tanaka) sells Nutraceuticals and cosmetics containing more than 99% high purity β-nicotinamide mononucleotide (hereinafter referred to as NMN) and conducts the world’s first human clinical researches.

By launching science-based products, we are evaluated as a pioneer of NMN Bio-Venture.

Shinkowa Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. is taking improvement of Quality Of Life based on scientific evidence seriously and aiming to contribute to society.

Washington University in St. Louis, (State of Missouri) has received grants for Scientific Research from the United States Department of Defense. Shinkowa Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. signed a contract with Washington University in St. Louis, Material Donation Agreement, for donation of NMN products used for the clinical researches named “Effect of NMN Supplementation on Organ System Biology”.

In the clinical researches, Professor Shin-Ichiro Imai (Washington University in St. Louis, School of Medicine, Department of Developmental Biology/Department of Medicine(joint), and Samuel Klein MD, (William H. Danforth Professor of Medicine and Nutritional Science, Director Center for Human Nutrition, Chief, Division of Geriatrics and Nutritional Science, Director, Center for Applied Research Sciences ,Director, Weight Management Program) will play a central part and verify the benefits of NMN via oral administration. NMN provided by Shinkowa Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. is highly regarded and so the products will be used officially in the researches.

NMN products provided by Shinkowa Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. contains more than 99% overwhelmingly high purity NMN. In order to keep its quality and safety, 1) we manufacture the product by natural synthesis, not by chemical synthesis, 2) we have conducted and completed 24 weeks of human safety trial with National University. We hold scientific evidences and results (Appearance of SIRT1 longevity gene and increase in each growth hormone including melatonin) related to NMN only in the world.

We also conduct researches, “Elucidation of NMN’s intracellular mechanism of action by Multi-Omics Analysis” with the non-profit organization The Systems Biology Institute (SBI)(Representative: Dr Hiroaki Kitano) to elucidate NMN mechanism of action, and also “Dog’s Longevity and Anti-aging Effects by Medication of NMN : Confirmations of Positive Effects on Blood Component and Intestinal Flora with ,Activation of Longevity gene” with National University of Yamaguchi, Joint Faculty of Veterinary Medicine (Professor Toru Kimura : Biofunction Course, Laboratory Zoology). It will be completed the analysis and announced its results.

Our 3rd Lecture was held and organized by Shinkowa Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. The lecture “Thinking about Health – Realization of Productive Aging from the Vanguard of Aging and Lifespan” was held at Hilton Hotel in Osaka, and the lecturer was Professor. Shin-Ichiro Imai from Washington University in St. Louis. This was the continuation of the lecture in Shanghai, China, held on 2nd of May 2019 and the chairman of which was Dr. Ryuji Hiramatsu who is an executive coordinator of Foundation for Biomedical Research and Innovation at Kobe. The lecture included Qs and As sessions and we had over 150 attendees including the customers and the parties.

We will continue to aim to achieve productive aging worldwide and will hold more lectures.

* the 1st lecture: Tokyo, the 2nd lecture: Shanghai, China, the 3rd lecture: Osaka

Event outline

Hilton Hotel in Osaka on 24th November 2019

Professor Shin-Ichiro Imai from Washington University in St. Louis, School of Medicine, Department of Developmental Biology/Department of Medicine(joint),

Professor Shin-Ichiro Imai from Washington University in St. Louis, School of Medicine, Department of Developmental Biology/Department of Medicine(joint), Brief Biography In 1989: Graduated from Keio University School of Medicine; Obtained a medical license In 1993: Finished master’s degree in The Graduate Keio University School of Medicine In 1995: Obtained Ph.D. 1993-1997: Assistant Professor, Microbiology, Keio University School of Medicine (Dr. Toshiya Takano) 1997-2001: Postdoctoral Research Fellow, Department of Biology, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (Leonard Guarente Laboratory) From July 2001: Assistant Professor, Washington University School of Medicine Department of Molecular Biology and Pharmacology From July 2008: Associate Professor (Tenured on 3rd October), Washington University School of Medicine, Department of Developmental Biology (Renamed from 2008), Department of Medicine (Joint) From May 2013: Professor, Washington University School of Medicine, Department of Developmental Biology, Department of Medicine (Joint)

Started cellular aging and immortality researches while in Medical School of Keio University.

Continued researches to elucidate molecular mechanism of aging and longevity. In 1998, published “Heterochromatin Island Hypothesis” regarding aging and immortality mechanism. To prove the hypothesis, started yeast and mammal Sir2 researches at Guarente Laboratory in Massachusetts Institute of Technology. In 2000, discovered that Sir2 is NAD-dependent protein deacetylase and its activation is important for controlling longevity. Since 2001, as a principal of laboratory in Washington University, engaged in mechanism of metabolism, aging and control of longevity researches focusing on mammal Sir1 and NAD synthesis.

Encouraging on the importance of hypothalamus for aging and longevity control, the proof of importance of NAD synthetic intermediate, pursuit of “NAD World” that considers metabolism, aging and longevity as generalized control system, and establishment of anti-aging methodology to aim to Productive Aging.

Chairman: Dr. Ryuji Hiramatsu

Doctor of Agriculture

Director of Research,

Industry-academia Collaboration of Institute of Biomedical Research and Innovation

Executive coordinator,

Cooperation and Business promotion group

Foundation for Biomedical Research and Innovation at Kobe

With our NMN researches, under the theme “The Science of Wellness”, we aim to achieve productive aging worldwide. We will strengthen, extend, and publicize our researches, sales and efficacy of NMN to contribute to the improvement of human’s Quality Of Life (QOL)

