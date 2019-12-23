New Campaign from Canada’s Leading Consumer Health Brand Puts Product Quality Under the Microscope

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cold and flu season has taken hold in Canada, and consumers across the country are reaching for natural remedies to help fight viruses and lessen the effect of their symptoms. To coincide with the busiest season for supplement use, Jamieson Laboratories has launched a national advertising campaign reminding consumers to take quality into consideration when purchasing their natural health products.

Jamieson Laboratories has been manufacturing Jamieson, Canada’s most-trusted brand of vitamins, in Windsor, Ontario for nearly 100 years. The Company’s new advertising campaign highlights that heritage and features its industry-leading quality assurance program, 360-Pure, as well as its use of pure ingredients through TRU-ID® certification on all its probiotic and herbal products.

“ At Jamieson, we have a team of scientists and quality control specialists dedicated to producing the safest, purest and most effective natural health products available and it’s a responsibility we take very seriously,” said Joel Scales, Vice President of Marketing at Jamieson Laboratories. “ Our 360-Pure program guarantees that each product we manufacture has undergone at least 360 quality control steps before reaching the end consumer. While we focus our messaging on the health and wellness benefits of our products, such as support for the immune system during cold and flu season, we firmly believe that it’s important to look at products holistically, just like we do our health.”

The campaign’s quality and “Here for Your Health” messaging is also incorporated into other on-going advertising and TV media placements and will be part of a social media influencer program kicking off in January 2020. The Jamieson brand is built on quality and trust, and Mr. Scales says it’s only natural that the company’s advertising would follow suit. “ We’ve already incorporated quality centric messaging into advertising for other product lines in addition to cold and flu, and you can expect to see it woven throughout our messaging in the new year and beyond.”

Jamieson Laboratories is Canada’s largest manufacturer, marketer, and distributor of advanced natural-health products and a world-leading innovator of proprietary formulas. Established in 1922, the Company manufactures and markets Jamieson Vitamins, Canada’s #1 consumer health brand. With corporate offices in Toronto, Jamieson exports products to more than 40 countries worldwide. For more information, visit jamiesonvitamins.com, or call 1-800-265-5088. Join us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter @Jamieson_Canada and on Instagram @JamiesonCanada. Jamieson Laboratories is a division of Jamieson Wellness Inc.