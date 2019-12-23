Dirt Doctors Joins SiteOne Landscape Supply

ROSWELL, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SiteOne® Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE: SITE) announced today that Dirt Doctors, Inc. has joined SiteOne. Dirt Doctors serves the greater New England market with three locations focused on the distribution of hardscapes and landscape supplies to landscape professionals.

“Dirt Doctors is a great fit with SiteOne as they add hardscapes, landscape supplies, and natural stone to our existing irrigation, agronomic, and landscape lighting product lines in New Hampshire while strengthening our full product line presence in the Boston market. This addition aligns with our mission to be the best full-line distributor to landscape professionals in all major U.S. and Canadian markets,” said Doug Black, Chairman and CEO of SiteOne Landscape Supply.

“Dirt Doctors has an outstanding culture built around customer service. They have a talented team that shares SiteOne’s passion for providing quality products, exceptional service and superior value to our customers,” said Black. “This is our ninth acquisition in 2019 as we continue to expand the number of markets in which we provide a full range of landscape supplies and services to our customers.”

About SiteOne Landscape Supply:

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE: SITE) is the largest and only national wholesale distributor of landscape supplies in the United States and has a growing presence in Canada. Its customers are primarily residential and commercial landscape professionals who specialize in the design, installation and maintenance of lawns, gardens, golf courses and other outdoor spaces. https://www.siteone.com/