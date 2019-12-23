Full Disclosure Network® Presents: How to Stop A Presidential Impeachment

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Full Disclosure Network presents a video interview documenting how one American Businessman influenced the outcome of a Presidential Impeachment. Watch this 30 second video trailer of the 20 minute interview with Hustler Magazine Publisher Larry Flynt who describes how and why he single handedly stopped the Impeachment of the 42nd President of the United States William Jefferson Clinton.

CHANGED EXPECTED OUTCOME

Flynt’s campaign started with a $1,000,000.00 investment in an advertisement he placed in the Washington Post newspaper. His campaign quickly changed the votes of vulnerable Senators who might have voted to convict in the U.S. Senate trial.

INTERVIEW AVAILABLE

Watch this 20 min excerpt from this historical 2 part interview where he describes the details of his campaign. The interview conducted by Emmy Award-winning Producer Leslie Dutton is available as a public service on the Full Disclosure Network website at https://fulldisclosure.net/who-stopped-impeachment/.

