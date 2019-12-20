KBRA Releases Report Assigning Long-Term Rating of A and Stable Outlook to Various State of New Jersey General Obligation Bonds

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--On December 18, 2019, Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigned a long-term rating of A and Stable Outlook to the following State of New Jersey bonds:

General Obligation Bonds (Tax-Exempt) consisting of:

Water Supply Bonds (1981) (Series M);

Hazardous Discharge Fund Bonds of 1986 (Series J);

Stormwater Management and Combined Sewer Overflow Abatement Bonds (1989) (Series H);

Port of New Jersey Revitalization, Dredging, Environmental Cleanup, Lake Restoration, and Delaware Bay Area Economic Development Bonds (1996) (Series J);

New Jersey Green Acres, Water Supply and Floodplain Protection, and Farmland and Historic Preservation Bonds (Series D); and

New Jersey Library Construction Bonds (2017) (Series A)

General Obligation Bonds (Federally Taxable) consisting of:

Securing Our Children’s Future Bonds (2018) (Series A)

KBRA additionally affirmed the long-term rating of A and Stable Outlook on the State of New Jersey’s outstanding General Obligation Bonds.

Lastly, KBRA affirmed the long-term rating of A- and Stable Outlook on the following New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA), New Jersey Educational Facilities Authority (NJEFA), and New Jersey Transportation Trust Fund Authority (NJTTFA) bonds:

NJEDA State Lease Revenue Bonds (State Government Buildings – Health Department and Taxation Division Office Project), 2018 Series A;

NJEDA State Lease Revenue Bonds (State Government Buildings – Health Department, Taxation Division Office and Juvenile Justice Commission Facilities Projects), 2018 Series B (Federally Taxable);

NJEDA State Lease Revenue Bonds (State Government Buildings – Juvenile Justice Commission Facilities Project), 2018 Series C;

NJEDA State Lease Revenue Refunding Bonds (Liberty State Park Project), 2015 Series A;

NJEFA Revenue Bonds, Higher Education Capital Improvement Fund Issues.

NJTTFA Transportation Program Bonds, 2019 Series AA

NJTTFA Transportation Program Notes (Fixed Rate), 2014 Series BB-1

NJTTFA Transportation Program Bonds, 2019 Series

