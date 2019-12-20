FCPT Announces Acquisition of a Taco Bell Restaurant Property for $1.1 Million

MILL VALLEY, Calif.--()--Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT), a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership of high-quality, net-leased restaurant properties (“FCPT” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce the acquisition of a Taco Bell restaurant property for $1.1 million. The property is located in Mississippi and is occupied under a corporate guaranteed triple-net lease with approximately 7 years of term remaining. The transaction was priced at a 6.4% going-in cash capitalization rate.

About FCPT

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease for use in the restaurant and retail industries. Additional information about FCPT can be found on the website at www.fcpt.com.

