Foodics Chooses GetSwift to Support Delivery in Middle East

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Foodics, the leading cloud-based point of sale (POS) operator for restaurants in the Middle East, has selected GetSwift Limited (Australian Securities Exchange: GSW) as its exclusive logistics platform to power home delivery across the region.

“Following an extensive review process, we are very pleased to partner with GetSwift as we broaden our services to include delivery,” said Saleh Al-Ghamdi, Channel and Partnerships Manager at Foodics. “GetSwift’s platform will immediately simplify the dispatching and order management processes, both of which will be critical as we continue to expand across the Middle East.”

GetSwift provides a software-as-as-service (SaaS) platform to clients in the restaurant sector and many other industries to simplify deliveries by providing dispatching, order management and routing. The New York-based company also offers complementary services such as shift management to simplify worker scheduling and payroll.

The agreement will enable Foodics to efficiently help existing and new clients add another revenue stream with its new delivery service supported by GetSwift. Foodics provides its clients – which include major restaurant chains, coffee shops, food trucks, pizzerias, bakeries, and more – with cloud-based POS software within a convenient iPad interface.

Foodics currently offers POS services to clients at over 7,000 locations in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Egypt.

About Foodics

Founded in 2013, Foodics is the preeminent restaurant point of sale (POS) system in the Middle East. The company’s cloud technology allows clients to manage stocks, schedule staff, increase table turnaround time, get intelligence reports, and much more. Foodics has processed over 1 billion orders and continues to revolutionize the food and beverage scene.