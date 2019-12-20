MorseLife Health System and the Jewish Federation of Palm Beach County Launch “Now for Holocaust Survivors”

Footage of Holocaust Survivors and MorseLife President & CEO, Keith Myers Discussing NOW for Holocaust Survivors Campaign, a Community Lifeline to Impoverished Survivors in Palm Beach County

Footage of Holocaust Survivors and MorseLife President & CEO, Keith Myers Discussing NOW for Holocaust Survivors Campaign, a Community Lifeline to Impoverished Survivors in Palm Beach County

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MorseLife Health System, alongside the Jewish Federation of Palm Beach County, has launched NOW for Holocaust Survivors, a unified community campaign to find the nearly 5,000 Survivors living at or below poverty level in Palm Beach County and provide the essential services they need to live the rest of their days in comfort and dignity. They were the individuals who survived unspeakable Nazi brutality and are once again struggling to get by in their old age.

“It was shocking to learn that there are so many Survivors living within our reach who are suffering from food insecurity, isolation and poor access to care,” said Keith Myers, President and CEO of MorseLife Health System. “As a nationally recognized senior services organization in Palm Beach County with a history of serving the Jewish community, we have an immediate and sacred responsibility to find and help these individuals.”

While MorseLife and Federation currently subsidize home care, food and other services for many Survivors through private donations, the new campaign will enable both community organizations and their partners to broaden their reach and offer a full lifeline of services.

Currently, it is estimated that the annual cost per survivor is $10,000 per year, depending upon level of need. Funds raised through the campaign will be used to provide free services including everything from medication management, skilled nursing and nutritious meals to transportation, housekeeping, clothing, respite care, safety system installation and home repairs. In addition, the MorseLife 50-acre campus will offer long-term and short-term care as needed.

“As Jewish people, we are all responsible for caring for one another,“ said Michael Hoffman, President and CEO Jewish Federation of Palm Beach County. “Jewish Federation and our partners have a history and expertise of ensuring we care for vulnerable people in our community. Working together with our vast community network, we can reach and provide for more survivors to enable them to live with dignity.”

While some local organizations have provided services to Survivors over the years, many individuals are still left in the shadows for a variety of personal reasons, including post-traumatic stress. As survivors explain, any sign of weakness or infirmity during the Holocaust could have been a death sentence, and this fear has been deeply internalized by many Survivors throughout their lives leaving them reluctant to reach out for help. Given this knowledge, funds will also be used to provide in-depth sensitivity training to caregivers, which will ensure that each Survivor’s needs are met with compassion.

To learn more about more the Now for Holocaust Survivors campaign and how you can make a meaningful gift, please visit MorseLifeFoundation.org or call (561)349-4556.

“As Rabbi Hillel asked more than 2000 years ago, 'If not now, when?'" said Myers.

About MorseLife Health System

MorseLife serves more than 3,600 seniors every day on its campus in West Palm Beach and through its community outreach programs. Founded in 1983, MorseLife is a provider of health care and residential services for seniors in Palm Beach County. A charitable, not-for-profit organization, its programs also include short term rehabilitation, long term care, independent and assisted living, memory care assisted living, hospice and palliative care, home health care, care management, meals-on-wheels and PACE. Since its beginnings, MorseLife has built a reputation and tradition of caring for seniors with excellence, dignity and compassion. For more information, visit www.morselife.org.

More about Jewish Federation of Palm Beach County

Jewish Federation of Palm Beach County works to transform, inspire and save lives in the Palm Beaches, Israel and 70 countries around the world.

Link to Dropbox with video and digital assets:

https://www.dropbox.com/sh/gf61fzp6u583bs9/AAAl-Ruj0NZaBmFr-sxShDIxa?dl=0