TriMas Completes the Sale of Its Lamons Division

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TriMas (NASDAQ: TRS) today announced that it has successfully completed the sale of its Lamons division, a transaction entered into with an investment fund sponsored by First Reserve on November 1, 2019. Lamons was sold for approximately $135 million in cash, subject to customary post-closing adjustments.

“The funds from this transaction, combined with our strong balance sheet and robust levels of free cash flow, afford us the opportunity to continue to advance our disciplined capital allocation strategy,” said Thomas Amato, President and Chief Executive Officer of TriMas. “This strategic step also unlocks TriMas’ ability to reposition our portfolio by concentrating our resources and investments in our Packaging and Aerospace segments.”

TriMas will report the 2019 results of its Lamons division, which was previously reported in the Specialty Products segment, as discontinued operations beginning in the fourth quarter of 2019.

About TriMas

TriMas is a global manufacturer and provider of products for customers predominantly in the consumer products, aerospace and industrial end markets, with approximately 3,400 dedicated employees in 11 countries. We provide customers with a wide range of innovative and quality product solutions through our market-leading businesses. Our TriMas family of businesses has strong brand names in the end markets served, and operates under a common set of values and strategic priorities under the TriMas Business Model. TriMas is publicly traded on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol “TRS,” and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan. For more information, please visit www.trimascorp.com.

About First Reserve

First Reserve is a leading global private equity investment firm exclusively focused on energy. With over 35 years of industry insight, investment expertise and operational excellence, the Firm has cultivated an enduring network of global relationships and raised approximately $32 billion of aggregate capital since inception. First Reserve has completed over 650 transactions (including platform investments and add-on acquisitions), creating several notable energy companies throughout the Firm’s history. Its portfolio companies have operated on six continents, spanning the energy spectrum from upstream oil and gas to midstream and downstream, including resources, equipment and services, and associated infrastructure. Please visit www.firstreserve.com for further information.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

