Ambu and Ives EEG Solutions Reach Distribution Agreement on MRI Compatible Single-Use EEG Cup Electrodes

COLUMBIA, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ambu has reached an agreement with Ives EEG Solutions LLC to be the exclusive U.S. distributor of its MRI-compatible single-use electroencephalogram (EEG) cup electrodes.

The exclusive distribution agreement meets an increasing market demand for single-use cup electrodes that are compatible with magnetic resonance imaging technology.

The addition of this product rounds out Ambu’s EEG neurology product portfolio and furthers the company’s mission to provide single-use products that improve patient safety and reduce the risk of cross-contamination.

Having a cup electrode that is MRI compatible means the cup electrodes don't have to be removed from patients during imaging, which helps prevent skin breakdown and creates workflow efficiencies. The product will be available in early 2020.

“We are excited to partner with Ives EEG Solutions LLC. Adding the MRI-compatible single-use cup electrodes to our current portfolio of EEG products fits with our current mission to bring single-use products to patients to reduce risk of cross contamination,” said Ambu President Steven Block. “Our collaboration with Ives is based on a shared goal to enhance patient safety.”

Ives EEG Solutions, based in Newburyport, Massachusetts, is one of two companies with U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval to market single-use cup electrodes. The company was launched in 1995 with a mission to help advance EEG in every ICU and EMU around the globe. Ives EEG Solutions develops both proprietary and OEM products for the EEG and Sleep markets.

“We are excited for this opportunity to partner with Ambu. Both companies share the same values and vision of providing innovative healthcare solutions to our customers,” Ives President Patrick Phelan said. “We are an ambitious company with inspiring goals. We believe this is the ideal time and the right company to join forces with. Together we hope to reach all hospitals, big and small, to educate them on the benefits associated with using disposable MR/CT-compatible EEG electrodes.”

About Ambu

Since 1937, Ambu's mission has been developing innovative healthcare solutions and today those efforts encompass three primary business lines: Visualization, Anesthesia, and Patient Monitoring & Diagnostics. Since the early 1970s, Ambu has been leading the way in the design and development of high-quality single-use electrodes for accurate diagnosis. Ambu offers a complete range of electrodes for Electrocardiography, Neurophysiology and Sleep markets. Millions of patients and healthcare professionals worldwide depend on the functionality and performance of Ambu products, which offer greater convenience, flexibility and cost effectiveness while removing the risk of cross-contamination.

Ambu employs approximately 3,000 people in Europe, North America and the Asia Pacific. For more information, please visit www.ambu.com.