IT Software Market Procurement Intelligence Report | Increase in Supplier OPEX to Impact Procurement Spend

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SpendEdge has been monitoring the global IT software market and the market is poised to experience spend growth of more than USD 600 billion between 2018-2023 at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages.

Major end-user sectors such as manufacturing, automobile, BFSI, and healthcare are embracing a data-driven strategic planning and execution which is triggering a large-scale procurement of business analytics software by buyers from these sectors. This is acting as one of the primary growth drivers in the global IT software market. Low deployment cost and high scalability of cloud-based software are driving its demand across the major end-users and are catering to spend growth in the IT software market.

In the US, buyers from the BFSI sector are automating functions such as selling financial products, loan processing, account processing, and CRM using automated chatbot interactions. This is facilitating the buyers with improved cost-effectiveness of business operations by reducing spend on labor. These beneficial aspects are fueling spend growth in the IT software market in the US. However, uncertainties over Brexit are slowing down the demand in the IT software market in several European countries such as Spain, Italy, and the UK. The imposition of the new trading and tariff-related regulations in the UK is further reducing spend on IT software by SMBs and banking firms.

Insights into the market pricing trends

The licensing fee of CRM software is observing a steady decline owing to the rise in cloud-based CRM software offerings, which cost less than conventional CRM software and the adoption of aggressive pricing by suppliers to compete in the market.





However, the recurring labor expenditure owing to the shortage of software developers and consultants globally is expected to have an inflationary impact on the procurement price in the IT software market.

What are the strategies to adopt to optimize procurement spend in this market?

The IT software price trends imply a substantial increase in suppliers’ OPEX which will result in a gradual decline in their profit margin. To compensate for this, suppliers are expected to increase their service charges. In view of this, this procurement intelligence report has listed the top IT software suppliers, SLA agreement insights, and the selection and negotiation strategies that buyers must undertake to achieve optimal procurement in this market.

Engage with value-added resellers during procurement of customized software

Buyers are advised to purchase software from a VAR if they need customization of off-the-shelf software. VARs are known to provide support services, maintenance contracts or training, and implementation services. VARs negotiate for lower prices on items due to high volumes and reseller benefits offered by suppliers. These incentives are not made available to the buyers in single purchases. Thus, engagement with VARs will allow buyers to maximize their procurement discounts.

Ask suppliers to present ROI analysis prior to engagement

It is advised that buyers ask suppliers to provide an ROI analysis prior to engagement. This should include all the initial costs along with the TCO of IT software. This approach will allow buyers to select the best-fit suppliers who can maximize ROI.

