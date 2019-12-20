Appetize® and Restaurant365® Partner to Unify Restaurant Point of Sale and Operations Management

PLAYA VISTA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Appetize®, the Enterprise Cloud Point of Sale (POS) and management platform, today announced a partnership with cloud-based accounting and back office management platform Restaurant365®. The integration allows restaurant operators to combine and automate their ordering systems, operations management, and accounting, for an efficient and powerful solution that enhances guest experience, controls costs, optimizes labor, and increases revenues.

“Restaurants today are looking for a way to integrate their disparate systems for an automated, real-time front and back office experience,” said Jason Pratts, chief information officer at Appetize. “We’re thrilled that Appetize and Restaurant365, two leaders in cloud-based restaurant solutions, have partnered to deliver a single streamlined POS, accounting, and operations platform for restaurants to maximize revenues.”

Appetize / Restaurant365 Integration Features and Benefits

Appetize is a modern POS and management platform that combines the power and flexibility of a true cloud architecture with the enterprise management features that restaurants demand, including centralized menu, pricing, and promotion control. Restaurant365 is an accounting, operations, and reporting solution that provides restaurants with visibility into their sales revenue, labor, and food costs. Through the integration, Appetize consolidates all ordering and feeds transaction data in real-time into Restaurant365, to integrate with back office functions like accounting, staff management, reporting, and analysis. Features and benefits include:

Live, Detailed Data Directly from POS: Appetize POS data is available in Restaurant365 in real-time, including sales, discounts, coupons and payment types. This gives restaurants a real-time representation of their performance.

Ability to Act on the Data and Analysis: Restaurant365 includes financial and operational reporting, which drives valuable insights in sales performance, menu engineering, recipe costing, labor details, and enhanced business analytics. Appetize allows restaurants to act on this data and analysis quickly and effectively by making immediate or scheduled updates to menus, pricing, promotions, and other areas.

No Costly or Time-Consuming Customizations: Appetize and Restaurant365 offer a true POS integration, which creates complete compatibility with Appetize POS functionality as one part of an entire cloud-based ordering, accounting, and operations solution.

“Our goal at Restaurant365 is to deliver best-in-class restaurant management solutions to help restaurants grow,” said John Moody, co-founder and Chief Strategist at Restaurant365. “Our collaboration with Appetize offers a connected solution to help our customers optimize productivity and increase revenue. We’re looking forward to the impact of the integration.”

About Restaurant365®

Restaurant accounting is the cornerstone of Restaurant365® Software cloud-based, all-in-one restaurant management solution. Restaurant365 was founded by an experienced team of software veterans committed to developing an accounting, operations and reporting tool–specifically for restaurants–that scales and positions restaurant concepts for growth. The Restaurant365 connectors and open APIs truly enable the platform to “talk” with other systems including POS providers, payroll processors, vendors and banks. Backed by Bessemer Venture Partners, ICONIQ and Tiger Global Management. Restaurant365 is based in Irvine, California with an office in Austin, Texas. For more information, please visit Restaurant365.com.

About Appetize®

Appetize is the leading Enterprise Cloud POS and management platform for foodservice and retail, trusted by many of the world’s most well-known and highest volume businesses, including sports and entertainment venues, theme parks and attractions, restaurants, retailers, education campuses, and business cafeterias. Appetize has simplified the order and transaction process to help businesses drive financial performance, improve the guest experience, and future-proof operations. For more information, please visit Appetize.com.