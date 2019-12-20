OpenSesame Announces Partnership with Traliant To Expand Interactive Compliance Training Library

PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OpenSesame, the elearning innovator, today announced a partnership with Traliant, a provider of award-winning sexual harassment elearning courses, to expand its offering of interactive compliance training within the OpenSesame Plus subscription.

Enterprise organizations leverage the OpenSesame Plus subscription—now including Traliant’s behavior-based training—to help create an ethical, compliance-based workplace culture.

Traliant combines the best elements of video storytelling and elearning tools in its award-winning discrimination and harassment prevention training for office environments, hotels, restaurants, healthcare, retail, construction, and industrial/manufacturing organizations. Additionally, all Traliant courses are available in multiple languages to help global organizations meet their complex training requirements.

“From small organizations to Global 2000 enterprises, meeting compliance requirements has grown increasingly more complex with ever-changing regulations,” said Spencer Thornton, Senior Vice President of Curation at OpenSesame. “Adding Traliant content to the OpenSesame Plus subscription helps organizations meet the compliance needs of their multi-lingual and diverse workforces.”

“We partnered with OpenSesame because they share our commitment to world-class customer service and engaging learning content,” said Mike Pallatta, Traliant CEO and Co-Founder. “We look forward to expanding the delivery of our compliance and HR courses to more organizations, whether their workforce is local or international.”

About OpenSesame

OpenSesame helps develop the world’s most productive and admired workforces. With the most comprehensive catalog of elearning courses from the world’s top publishers, we are here to help you every step of the way, from finding courses, mapping them to your core competencies, syncing them with your LMS to increasing utilization and improving your L&D programs. Not only will you have the flexibility of multiple purchasing options from OpenSesame, you’ll find it simple to use and administer your elearning courses. To learn more, visit www.opensesame.com

About Traliant

Traliant was founded by industry veterans from some of the world's most successful compliance training companies to meet the challenge of transforming compliance training from boring to brilliant. Backed by Martinson Ventures, Traliant delivers award-winning, bite-sized compliance training on an eLearning platform that enables fast and easy customization. Courses are available on numerous workplace topics including Diversity Training and Sensitivity Training. For more information, visit www.traliant.com.