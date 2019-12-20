Shiloh Industries to Power Three Michigan Facilities with 100% Renewable Energy

PLYMOUTH, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Shiloh Industries (NASDAQ: SHLO), an environmentally focused global supplier of lightweighting, noise, and vibration solutions to the automotive, commercial vehicle and other industrial markets, has joined DTE Energy’s MIGreenPower program, committing to power three facilities with 100% Michigan-made clean energy. The move will offset the equivalent of nearly 4,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions, furthering Shiloh’s dedication to sustainability and focus on the environment.

Through DTE’s MIGreenPower, Shiloh will provide clean energy for its Plymouth Technical Center and stamping plants in Roseville and Warren. DTE’s MIGreenPower is a voluntary clean energy program that enables customers to source their power from clean energy projects without owning and maintaining additional exterior equipment.

“Shiloh is proud to embrace DTE’s MIGreenPower program, taking an important step toward achieving our goal of carbon neutrality,” said Ramzi Hermiz, president and CEO of Shiloh. “The program complements our sustainability initiatives, including our global network of landfill-free facilities and our portfolio of 100% recyclable products.”

The company joins other well-known institutions including Ford Motor Company, General Motors, The Detroit Zoo and the University of Michigan who are using DTE’s MIGreenPower program to meet their sustainability targets.

“We’re excited to welcome Shiloh into our community of partners who are accelerating the development of locally-sourced renewable energy – which is great for Michigan’s environment and economy,” said Irene Dimitry, vice president of Renewable Energy, DTE Energy. “DTE’s MIGreenPower provides an easy and affordable option for customers interested in reducing their electricity-based carbon footprint.”

With clean energy commitments from residential, business and industrial customers, DTE’s MIGreenPower is one of the largest voluntary renewable energy programs in the country. DTE is expanding its clean energy programs and the company will build or acquire additional wind and solar assets to meet increasing customer demand.

DTE is Michigan’s largest producer of clean energy, and the company will more than double its renewable energy generation capacity over the next five years, investing $2.8 billion in wind and solar.

As a lightweighting company, Shiloh helps original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) reduce on-vehicle weight. Reducing weight improves fuel economy for internal combustion engine vehicles or extends the battery life on electric vehicles, all while reducing CO2 emissions.

“Our emphasis on lightweighting and sustainability affects everything from product design, raw material consumption, manufacturing operations, and transportation to product-end-use,” Hermiz said. “We will continue to lead with a sustainability strategy by engineering new ways to reduce our and our customer’s carbon footprint.”

About Shiloh Industries

Shiloh Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHLO) is a global innovative solutions provider focusing on lightweighting technologies that provide environmental and safety benefits to the mobility market. Shiloh designs and manufactures products within body structure, chassis and propulsion systems. Shiloh’s multi-component, multi-material solutions are comprised of a variety of alloys in aluminum, magnesium and steel grades, along with its proprietary line of noise and vibration reducing ShilohCore® acoustic laminate products. The strategic BlankLight®, CastLight® and StampLight® brands combine to maximize lightweighting solutions without compromising safety or performance. Shiloh has approximately 3,600 dedicated employees with operations, sales and technical centers throughout Asia, Europe and North America.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy (NYSE: DTE) is a Detroit-based diversified energy company involved in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services nationwide. Its operating units include an electric company serving 2.2 million customers in Southeast Michigan and a natural gas company serving 1.3 million customers in Michigan. The DTE portfolio includes energy businesses focused on power and industrial projects; renewable natural gas; natural gas pipelines, gathering and storage; and energy marketing and trading. As an environmental leader, DTE utility operations will reduce carbon dioxide and methane emissions by more than 80 percent by 2040 to produce cleaner energy while keeping it safe, reliable and affordable. DTE Electric aspires to achieve net zero carbon by 2050. DTE is committed to serving with its energy through volunteerism, education and employment initiatives, philanthropy and economic progress. Information about DTE is available at dteenergy.com, empoweringmichigan.com, twitter.com/dte_energy and facebook.com.