Harvard Business School Online Programs Now Available to InStride’s Global Corporate Partners

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Through a new agreement with InStride, the premier global provider of strategic enterprise education, companies can now offer their employees the life-changing benefits of Harvard Business School Online programs.

“Savvy global employers recognize the importance of continually developing their talent and ensuring their people, at all levels and from all backgrounds, have the critical thinking skills necessary to address tomorrow’s business growth opportunities,” said Patrick Mullane, executive director of Harvard Business School Online. “InStride is aligned with our mission to ‘educate leaders who make a difference in the world’ while working to increase access, opportunity, and flexibility for working adults.”

Founded six years ago by Harvard Business School to bring case-based educational experiences to professionals worldwide, Harvard Business School Online now boasts nearly 70,000 participants who have completed courses in one of their programs. In a recent survey, 96% of learners said their HBS Online experience led to personal betterment, 91% said it improved their professional life, one in four received a promotion or title change, and more than half said it led to increased work responsibilities.

“Harvard Business School Online offers some of the preeminent business programs in the world and we are excited to connect our corporate partners’ employee-learners to these educational opportunities,” said Vivek Sharma, CEO of InStride. “Employers are increasingly recognizing that in order to remain competitive in a rapidly evolving world, ongoing development of their people needs to be an integral part of their core business strategy.”

Preparing the Workforce of the Future

Organizations around the world have identified human capital development as imperative for their future growth and competitiveness. Earlier this year, members of the prestigious Business Roundtable prioritized the issue and called out the need for employee education programs that help companies upskill and reskill their workforces.

A recent study by Deloitte found that only 7% of executives consider their organizations to be highly capable of planning for the effects that technology-driven changes will have on their organizational structures and employees. Yet, nearly two-thirds of executives (61%) believe the majority of their workforce can be trained to have the skills that will be required in the future.

“Most current approaches to people development aren’t working,” InStride’s Sharma said. “They’re not strategic, they’re costly and, most importantly, they don’t give employees the skills they need to advance their careers. That’s why we’re encouraging companies to create a strategic enterprise education program that invests in all different levels. InStride connects forward-thinking employers with the world’s premier educational institutions to provide customized degree programs that deliver measurable learner outcomes.”

InStride is expanding its curated network of leading universities in the United States, Latin America, Australia and Europe. These educational institutions, such as Harvard Business School Online, are world-renowned for providing high-quality instruction that addresses the needs of today’s top employers and fit into the lifestyles of busy working adults.

