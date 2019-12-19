CPUC Approves California American Water's Acquisition of the Fruitridge Vista Water Company

SACRAMENTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The California Public Utilities Commission voted Thursday to approve California American Water’s acquisition of Fruitridge Vista Water Company’s operating assets for $20.75 million and to become the new water provider to its approximately 4,800 connections.

Fruitridge Vista is a family owned Class B Water Utility in south Sacramento County and is regulated by the California Public Utilities Commission. California American Water currently supplies water service to nearly 60,000 connections in the Sacramento region and nearly 180,000 connections within the State of California. Fruitridge Vista Water Company customers will be served by California American Water's water treatment and distribution operators who are experts in their fields certified through the California State Water Resources Control Board's Division of Drinking Water.

"We are pleased by the CPUC’s decision and look forward to serving customers in the Fruitridge area," said California American Water's Director of Northern California Operations S. Audie Foster. "Our Parkway water system is just south of Fruitridge Vista so we know the area well. This acquisition will allow Fruitridge Vista customers to take advantage of our excellent low-income assistance, conservation and customer service programs."

The acquisition is expected to close on January 31, 2020. California American Water will mail new customers an invitation to an informational meeting in January 2020 so they can meet local staff, see their new bill format and become acquainted with the conservation offerings, the low-income assistance program and web self-service tools that will be available.

About California American Water: California American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), provides high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to more than 690,000 California residents. Information regarding California American Water’s service areas can be found on the company’s website www.californiaamwater.com.

About American Water: With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 7,100 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to more than 14 million people in 46 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.