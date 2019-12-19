Trividia Health and Mellitus Health Partner to Develop Diabetes Care Products and Services for Pharmacies

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Trividia Health, Inc., the largest U.S. manufacturer of store brand products for people with diabetes, and Mellitus Health, Inc., a leading innovator of software for diabetes care professionals who manage insulin therapy, have partnered to develop solutions to help improve diabetes care through pharmacies and pharmacy-based clinics.

A shortage of endocrinologists, combined with infrequent doctor visits, has made the gap in diabetes care extensive. Due to their convenient locations and ability to service routine healthcare needs (such as flu vaccinations), pharmacies are already responding to this need by piloting chronic care management programs for people with diabetes.

Beginning mid-2020, Trividia Health and Mellitus Health will provide customized solutions to more than 48,000 pharmacies and clinics that co-brand Trividia’s TRUE METRIX® brand of diabetes management products to maximize the effectiveness, affordability, and convenience of these programs.

“Our goal is to bring the best technology to market and at the same time, be affordable to the person with diabetes and accessible to everyone,” said Scott Verner, CEO and President of Trividia Health. “Our customers in retail chains and independent pharmacies have challenged Trividia Health to deliver solutions that maximize the accessibility of in store clinics and take advantage of the high value consulting capabilities that community pharmacists bring to patients. The partnership with Mellitus Health and the deployment of our new solution will fill a need in the market and improve the quality of care for people with diabetes.”

Trividia Health and Mellitus Health’s joint solutions will integrate Mellitus Health’s FDA cleared Insulin Insights® software, which analyzes a patient’s glucose meter data and generates an insulin dosing recommendation for their health care professional. Unique in the market, Insulin Insights® can handle all insulins, all eight commonly used insulin regimens and virtually every dosing scenario to address the insulin-dosing needs of every person with diabetes.

“Regular, well-reasoned insulin dose adjustments lead to better health outcomes for patients and lower costs to the health care system overall,” said Josh Davidson, CEO of Mellitus Health. “Our software is designed to make this level of care possible in every clinical setting, including retail pharmacies. We are pleased to partner with Trividia Health as they have broad product distribution at all of the major pharmacy retailers.”

About Trividia Health

Trividia Health, Inc., is a global health and wellness company based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida and a leading developer, manufacturer and marketer of advanced performance products for people with diabetes. With products sold under TRUE and store brand labels, the company is the exclusive partner and supplier of affordable, high-quality blood glucose monitoring and health and wellness solutions for the world’s leading retail pharmacies, distributors and mail service providers. For more information, please visit: www.TrividiaHealth.com.

About Mellitus Health, Inc.

Mellitus Health is a healthcare technology company headquartered in Los Angeles, CA. Its FDA-cleared software Insulin Insights® helps clinicians analyze blood-glucose monitor data and adjust a patient’s insulin regimen in seconds, using algorithms that are clinically proven to lower HbA1c levels. Insulin Insights® uses algorithms developed over 35 years by Mayer B. Davidson, MD, a former president of the American Diabetes Association. Thousands of clinicians have been trained in Dr. Davidson’s insulin dosing method, and his algorithms have been used for decades to manage blood sugar in some of the most challenging patient populations. For more information, please visit www.mellitushealth.com.