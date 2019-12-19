Granite Earns Authority to Operate on $50B Government Contract

QUINCY, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Granite Telecommunications, LLC, a provider of communications solutions to businesses and governmental agencies throughout North America, announced today that it has received the Authority to Operate (ATO) under the General Services Administration’s (GSA) $50 billion Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions (EIS) contract.

The EIS program, which is administrated by the GSA, is the federal government’s contract vehicle for procuring next-generation information technology, telecommunications and infrastructure services from select contractors for up to 15 years. Granite is one of nine prime contractors approved to provide services under the EIS contract. In parallel with its ATO activities, Granite has actively expanded the scope of EIS products and services that it is eligible to offer under EIS, and offers the largest portfolio of approved services of any non-incumbent carrier (36 of 37 EIS services across the entire geographic area approved by GSA for EIS).

ATO is the final requirement in the GSA’s approval process before prime contractors are permitted to accept and process task orders under the EIS contract vehicle. To achieve ATO, Granite successfully completed extensive Business Support System testing to demonstrate its readiness to manage business-critical operations for more than 140 federal agencies and organizations. The ATO award is confirmation of Granite’s ability to act as a contractor for its largest and most critical organizations for next generation IT and telecommunications infrastructure.

“I’m very proud of the hard work our team has put in to reach ATO,” said Granite CEO Rob Hale. “This achievement is confirmation that Granite has met the U.S. government’s requirement for cybersecurity standards to protect government information in our business support systems and overall ability to operate as a contractor for the country’s most visible information technology infrastructure contract. We’re excited to get to work on task orders and start delivering bottom-line savings and enhanced performance to federal agencies.”

“We are thrilled to help federal agencies obtain best-in-class voice and data infrastructure solutions,” added Tim Heaps, General Manager of Granite Government Solutions. “Granite looks forward to helping agencies better manage the services they have, while upgrading and enhancing performance and delivering savings and efficiency across Granite’s platform of products and services. This is an exciting time not just for Granite, but for the agencies that we will serve for years to come.”

Granite has a distinguished track record as a contractor in the public sector, having provided voice and data services to many federal, state and governmental agencies. In 2011, Granite was presented with the U.S. Postal Service’s prestigious “Supplier Excellence Award” in recognition of its “outstanding contributions to the success of the Postal Service.” Under the GSA’s EIS program, Granite hopes to provide even greater cost savings and efficiencies to even larger segments of the U.S. government’s various agencies and organizations.

About Granite

Granite delivers one-stop communications solutions to multilocation businesses and government agencies throughout the United States and Canada. The $1.5 billion company serves more than two-thirds of the Fortune 100 companies in the United States, and has 1.75 million voice and data lines under management. Granite launched in 2002 and grew quickly by helping businesses to simplify sourcing and management of local and long distance phone services with one point of contact and one invoice for all their office locations nationwide. Today, Granite is the leader in aggregating Plain Old Telephone Services (POTS), and has extended its unique value proposition – “one company, one contact, one bill” – to include a range of advance business communications services, including Internet access, SD-WAN, wireless WAN, hosted PBX, SIP trunking, mobile voice and data, mobile device management, managed security, network integration and more. Granite employs more than 2,200 people at its headquarters in Quincy, Mass., and nine regional offices located in McLean, VA, Atlanta, GA, Chicago, IL, Dallas, TX, West Palm Beach, FL, Orlando, FL, New York, NY, Philadelphia, PA and Providence, RI. For more information, visit www.granitenet.com.