Midwest Vision Partners Announces Partnership With Cleveland Eye Clinic

CHICAGO & CLEVELAND--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Midwest Vision Partners (“MVP”) is pleased to announce its partnership with Cleveland Eye Clinic (“CEC”). This partnership represents MVP’s second in Ohio. MVP is a people-focused eye care management services organization backed by Alpine Investors committed to partnering with leading ophthalmologists and optometrists to build a preeminent platform in the Midwest region. MVP’s partnership with CEC expands its network to 19 locations in Ohio with 33 physicians providing medical and surgical eye care services.

Cleveland Eye Clinic is led by Dr. Bill Wiley and Dr. Shamik Bafna and has a network of 20 providers. CEC employs approximately 130 support staff across 13 clinical locations. Since its founding in 1943, CEC has provided clinical excellence and patient accessibility to its community. Over the last decade, CEC has experienced rapid growth, developing a full scope service network offering including primary and surgical eye care, LASIK and optical. Dr. Wiley stated, “ We are excited to be partnering with Midwest Vision Partners. Their patient and people first approach align well with our values and will allow us to provide great care to more patients in Cleveland.”

MVP’s CEO Joseph Giles remarked, “ Our partnership with CEC marks an exciting time for our company. We’re thrilled with the momentum in Ohio and thank Dr. Wiley, Dr. Bafna and the rest of the CEC team for their trust and invaluable contribution to what we are building for doctors, staff and patients. CEC has made significant investments in their clinical research department allowing them to provide leading edge technologies in eye care to benefit patients. They have also developed a nationally recognized fellowship program with the goal of educating best-in-class cataract-refractive surgeons.”

MVP is eager to provide the same opportunity for other eye care providers in Ohio and the broader Midwest. If you are interested in learning more about what Midwest Vision Partners can do for you, please contact MVP’s COO, Jorge Lopez, at jlopez@midwestvision.com

About Midwest Vision Partners

Headquartered in Chicago, Midwest Vision Partners’ (“MVP”) mission is to provide world-class support to ophthalmologists and optometrists, enabling them to focus on improving patients’ vision to help people live their best lives. MVP’s network consists of 3 practices and 33 physicians providing medical and surgical eye care services at 19 locations. MVP is backed by Alpine Investors, a San Francisco based private equity firm focused on software and services businesses. For more information about Midwest Vision Partners, please visit https://www.midwestvision.com.

About Alpine Investors

Alpine is a people-driven private equity firm committed to building enduring companies by working with, learning from and developing exceptional people. Alpine specializes in middle-market companies in the software and services industries. Its PeopleFirst™ strategy includes a CEO-in-Training™ and CEO-in-Residence program where Alpine recruits and places high caliber executives into companies as part of the transaction. This provides a distinct solution for situations where additional or new management is desired post-transaction. For more information, visit http://www.alpineinvestors.com/.