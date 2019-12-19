Shiloh Industries Embraces Diversity and Inclusion Through Partnership with CADIA

PLYMOUTH, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Shiloh Industries (NASDAQ: SHLO), an environmentally focused global supplier of lightweighting, noise, and vibration solutions to the automotive, commercial vehicle and other industrial markets, is pleased to announce their partnership with CADIA – The Center for Automotive Diversity and Inclusion.

“Diversity and inclusion is a priority for Shiloh and I am thrilled reinforcing our commitment through our membership in CADIA.” said Lillian Etzkorn, chief financial officer and co-sponsor of the Shiloh Women’s Resource Network (SWRN).

Through the partnership, Shiloh employees will have access to additional mentoring and resources, as well as opportunities for training promoting professional development, diversity, inclusion, and advancement.

Amy Seibert, the current chair of the SWRN Committee, is excited for the specialized resources: “Shiloh management’s support of SWRN and diversity throughout the company has allowed us to pursue impactful initiatives in 2019. CADIA’s resources will help us to expand these moving forward.”

Etzkorn added, “Diversity and inclusion is good for our employees and good for business. CADIA’s focus on diversity and inclusion in the automotive industry is appreciated and Shiloh is pleased to join in these efforts.”

About CADIA:

CADIA is a collaborative organization dedicated to doubling the number of diverse leaders in automotive by 2030. Together, we are committed to achieving this mission by acting as a champion for diverse talent, driving systemic change and supporting leadership commitment by leading the way in Diversity and Inclusion.

About Shiloh Industries:

Shiloh Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHLO) is a global innovative solutions provider focusing on lightweighting technologies that provide environmental and safety benefits to the mobility market. Shiloh designs and manufactures products within body structure, chassis and propulsion systems. Shiloh’s multi-component, multi-material solutions are comprised of a variety of alloys in aluminum, magnesium and steel grades, along with its proprietary line of noise and vibration reducing ShilohCore® acoustic laminate products. The strategic BlankLight®, CastLight® and StampLight® brands combine to maximize lightweighting solutions without compromising safety or performance. Shiloh has approximately 4,000 dedicated employees with operations, sales and technical centers throughout Asia, Europe and North America.