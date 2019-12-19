SFW Capital Partners Completes a Strategic Recapitalization of Micromeritics Instrument Corporation

RYE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SFW Capital Partners (“SFW”), a specialized private equity firm that invests in leading providers of analytical instrumentation, software, and related solutions, today announced that it has completed a strategic recapitalization of Micromeritics Instrument Corporation (“Micromeritics”). SFW is partnering in this investment with Micromeritics’ President Preston Hendrix and his family, who will remain significant shareholders. As part of this transaction, members of Micromeritics’ senior leadership team are also investing to become shareholders in the Company.

Micromeritics is one of the most well-recognized brands in the materials characterization industry and is the market leader in measuring surface area and porosity of particles. Micromeritics has over 400 employees across the globe and serves more than 1,000 customers each year from the world’s most prestigious industry, academic, and government laboratories. With SFW’s support and resources, Micromeritics plans to pursue several strategic growth initiatives, including introduction of new products, expansion of sales and service presence and pursuit of strategic add-on acquisitions.

“When my family and the Board of Directors decided it was the right time to seek out an investment partner, our main objective was to find one that would help us accelerate our growth and further build our brand, enhance opportunities for our employees, and respect the culture that my father and Dr. Orr founded and we’ve strived to enhance,” said Preston Hendrix, President at Micromeritics. “For those reasons, we chose to partner with SFW Capital because of their extraordinary experience and track record in the analytical instrumentation and Industrial Technology sectors. We are thrilled to be aligned with arguably the most skilled, knowledgeable firm in the world when it comes to Micromeritics and what we do.”

As part of the transaction, SFW’s Operating Partner Terry Kelly will become the CEO of Micromeritics while Preston Hendrix will transition to the role of Chairman of the Board. Mr. Kelly is one of the most well-regarded and successful executives in the materials characterization industry having spent the last 14 years as President of TA Instruments, the leading manufacturer of analytical instruments for thermal analysis, rheology, and microcalorimetry. “I am excited to partner with Preston and SFW to help continue Micromeritics’ growth and success in the marketplace,” said Terry Kelly. “Having spent over thirty years in the analytical instrumentation and materials characterization market, I admire the business and brand that Preston, his family and all the employees at Micromeritics have built over the years. I look forward to leading Micromeritics as we make investments that will ensure that we can continue to deliver innovative, market-leading solutions and excellent service to our customers and offer opportunities for growth to our employees.”

“Given our deep history and focus on the analytical instrumentation sector, we have followed Micromeritics’ success for many years,” said Ahmad Sheikh, a Partner at SFW who will become a member of the Micromeritics Board of Directors. “Micromeritics exhibits the key characteristics that we look for in our investments in the analytical instrumentation sector, including high-value products and services, deep customer relationships, and significant opportunities for growth. We look forward to partnering with Preston and his family, and Terry and the Micromeritics management team to build on and extend the success of the Company.”

TM Capital acted as financial advisor to Micromeritics.

About Micromeritics Instrument Corporation

Micromeritics Instrument Corporation, headquartered in Norcross, GA, is a leading provider of analytical instrumentation for particle and materials characterization. Founded in 1962, Micromeritics has over 400 employees across the globe and serves more than 1,000 customers each year from the world’s most prestigious industry, academic, and government laboratories. Micromeritics offers market-leading technologies for the characterization of surface area and porosity, density and volume, physical and chemical adsorption, and size and shape of particles. Its products produce fundamental measurements critical to developing new materials, optimizing chemical reactions and processes, and ensuring material quality control and assurance across a range of end-markets. Micromeritics also operates fee-for-service testing, certification and methods development laboratories with facilities in Shanghai, China, Norcross, GA and Munich, Germany. For more information, visit www.micromeritics.com.

About SFW Capital Partners, LP

SFW Capital Partners is a specialized private equity firm that invests in leading Information, Software, Industrial and Healthcare Technology companies. Our principals’ 25+ years of investing in and experience with relevant business models, technologies, competitive dynamics and service requirements gives us confidence in our ability to support management teams in growing their companies and building value. SFW invests in companies that provide critical tools to help other businesses make better decisions and/or become more efficient. These companies, which include providers of hardware, software, data and information, critical outsourced services, and consumables, provide a high return on investment to their customers and can serve a wide variety of end-markets. For more information, visit www.sfwcap.com.