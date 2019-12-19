Robotic Research Receives $16.5M Order for Production and Delivery of WarLoc GPS-denied Localization Units

CLARKSBURG, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Robotic Research LLC, a leading provider of autonomy and robotic technologies to government and commercial customers, today announced receipt of a $16.5 million order for its warfighter localization sensor units, also known as WarLoc®, for the U.S. Army Product Manager Sets, Kits Outfits and Tools (PM SKOT) to support forward-deployed U.S. military personnel. Robotic Research will deliver WarLoc units to equip four deployed U.S. Army Brigade Combat Teams in various locations. The first batch of systems has already been shipped.

“We are deeply honored at having been chosen to supply the U.S. Army with our innovative WarLoc sensor units,” said Alberto Lacaze, president of Robotic Research. “WarLoc’s small-form factor and state-of-the-art capability to provide highly accurate localization and positional information in GPS-denied environments make this device a perfect fit for America’s forces tasked with defending our freedoms on the front lines.”

WarLoc provides superior localization and positioning data for teams of warfighters or first responders in GPS-denied environments, including underground facilities and inside buildings and mega-cities. The small WarLoc sensor mounts on footwear. Multiple systems work together to further enhance accuracy and maintain the localization of teams. The system is not only unique for its accuracy but also for its distributed nature that works well with challenging communication environments.

The procuring organization, PM SKOT, reports to the U.S. Army Program Executive Office (PEO) for Combat Support and Combat Services Support, and provides Army and Joint Services oversight of the life cycle for all sets, kits, outfits and tools used by America’s soldiers.

About Robotic Research

Robotic Research, LLC, is a leading provider of autonomy and robotic technology solutions driving the transformation of commercial and government autonomous operations through innovative and intelligent systems. Whether providing autonomous vehicles to the military to keep the warfighter safe; delivering unmanned, transformable robots to extend the reach of Special Forces units; or making commercial transportation safer and more efficient, Robotic Research is leading this dynamic revolution in technology. To learn more about Robotic Research, visit www.roboticresearch.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.