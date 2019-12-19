Flow Alkaline Spring Water switches to Ordergroove to advance subscriptions on Shopify Plus.

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ordergroove, the leader in relationship commerce, today announced that Flow Alkaline Spring Water, the fastest growing global wellness water brand, has selected Ordergroove’s Relationship Commerce Cloud® platform on Shopify Plus to advance their subscription program.

Flow provides naturally alkaline spring water in original and six organic flavors for purchase online and in over 15,000 retailers. The B-Corp certified company is dedicated to providing the highest quality water in the world, with a reduced environmental footprint. Flow has recently experienced explosive triple-digit growth year-over-year with a goal of achieving over 100 million packs produced by 2020.

To help meet their goals and improve the online shopping experience for customers, Flow is switching to Ordergroove’s platform and leveraging the company’s One CheckoutTM technology to integrate the subscriber's journey directly into the Shopify Plus cart. One CheckoutTM enables a ”single cart” experience that streamlines and simplifies the purchasing process for customers. The technology can also improve enrollment rates for Flow by 40% and will eliminate the burden of maintaining separate product catalogs that their previous subscription solution required. Flow will also have access to Ordergroove’s industry-leading retention capabilities and data science expertise.

“Today, more than half of our direct-to-consumer business comes from subscriptions,” said Krissie Millan, CMO, Flow Alkaline Spring Water. “It’s essential that we offer a superior experience that meets the needs of our loyal customers to maintain and grow subscriptions. Ordergroove recognizes the value we place on quality -- from the ingredients in our products, to the relationships we have with our consumers -- and we’re excited to be working with them to take our subscription experience to the next level.”

“Flow has been a major disruptor in the water industry,” said Greg Alvo, CEO, Ordergroove. “It’s a privilege to work with such an innovative, socially-conscious brand that recognizes the value of relationship commerce. Our integrated solution for Shopify Plus leveraging One CheckoutTM will instantly improve the shopping experience for customers and enable Flow to grow their recurring customer relationships, in turn, driving recurring revenue potential.”

About Flow® Alkaline Spring Water

Flow is the fastest growing global wellness water, providing naturally alkaline spring water while maintaining responsible business practices including sustainability and social good. The B-Corp Certified brand was founded in 2015 by entrepreneur Nicholas Reichenbach. Flow is mindfully sourced from a protected spring - a natural source virtually untouched by man or machine. Flow is uniquely packaged in a Tetra Pak® paper carton made from +/- 68 percent renewable resources. Due to its unique origins, Flow's water is filled with naturally occurring electrolytes, essential minerals, and an alkaline pH of 8.1. Flow is available in over 15,000 retailers across North America and Europe including Whole Foods Market, Loblaws, Sobeys, Metro, Rexall, and Farm Boy in Canada; Whole Foods Market, Sprouts Farmers Market, CVS, Safeway, Shop Rite, Giant Eagle, Bristol Farms, Raleys and Vitamin Shoppe in the US; Aqua Amore and DrinkSupermarket.com in the UK. For more information on Flow Alkaline Spring Water, please visit flowhydration.com, or follow Flow on social media; Instagram and Twitter and facebook.com/FlowHydration.

About Ordergroove

Ordergroove enables Relationship Commerce experiences for hundreds of brands and retailers including Unilever, L’Oreal, The Honest Company, Walmart, Pepsi and Nestlé, shifting consumer interactions from one-and-done transactions to frictionless and highly profitable recurring revenue relationships. With successful subscription, predictive reorder and membership experiences, the company’s technology platform coupled with artificial intelligence, analytics, and unmatched consumer expertise helps top brands transform their commerce experiences across every channel while making their consumers’ lives easier. Ordergroove is headquartered in New York, NY. For information visit www.ordergroove.com.