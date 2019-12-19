AstraZeneca Selects IQVIA OCE to Help Further its Digital Focus

DANBURY, Conn. & RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IQVIA™ (NYSE: IQV) today announced that AstraZeneca (LON: AZN) has selected IQVIA Technologies’ Orchestrated Customer Engagement (OCE) platform to further its digital agenda and establish its “Field of the Future.”

AstraZeneca (AZ) selected OCE for initial rollout within the U.S. to support its focus on Oncology and specialized medicines. OCE offers functionality for better customer engagement, decision making and collaboration for multiple field users who call on the same complex accounts. Using best-in-class technology, including machine learning algorithms and advanced analytics, OCE enhances customer insights and improves decision making.

OCE allows users in customer-facing roles to share a consistent and continuously updated view of all interactions with large, complex accounts to optimize each engagement. This functionality helps unify and coordinate AstraZeneca sales, in-house marketing and medical functions by reducing operational and information silos.

AstraZeneca joins more than 80 other biopharmaceutical customers that selected IQVIA OCE’s innovative solutions to address the market momentum and need for innovative platforms to advance customer engagement.

About IQVIA

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) is a leading global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions and contract research services to the life sciences industry. Formed through the merger of IMS Health and Quintiles, IQVIA applies human data science — leveraging the analytic rigor and clarity of data science to the ever-expanding scope of human science — to enable companies to reimagine and develop new approaches to clinical development and commercialization, speed innovation and accelerate improvements in healthcare outcomes. Powered by the IQVIA CORE™, IQVIA delivers unique and actionable insights at the intersection of large-scale analytics, transformative technology and extensive domain expertise, as well as execution capabilities. With approximately 65,000 employees, IQVIA conducts operations in more than 100 countries.

IQVIA is a global leader in protecting individual patient privacy. The company uses a wide variety of privacy-enhancing technologies and safeguards to protect individual privacy while generating and analyzing information on a scale that helps healthcare stakeholders identify disease patterns and correlate with the precise treatment path and therapy needed for better outcomes. IQVIA’s insights and execution capabilities help biotech, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, medical researchers, government agencies, payers and other healthcare stakeholders tap into a deeper understanding of diseases, human behaviors and scientific advances, in an effort to advance their path toward cures. To learn more, visit www.iqvia.com.

IQVIAFIN

Click here to subscribe to Mobile Alerts for IQVIA.