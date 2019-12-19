SWOT Analysis Helped an Office Supply Store to Develop a Strategic Business Plan – Request a FREE Demo for Specific Insights | SpendEdge

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SpendEdge, a leading provider of procurement market intelligence solutions, has announced the completion of their latest success story on developing a strategic business plan for a leading office supply store in North America.

Project background

The company wanted to perform an in-depth SWOT analysis in order to achieve their key business objectives. The key objectives of the engagement are mentioned below.

Objective 1: The company wanted to devise a new sustainability plan to address social, economic, and environmental issues.

Objective 2: They also wanted to develop a SWOT analysis template to assess their strengths and weaknesses.

“Developing a SWOT analysis template is crucial for companies to improve the strategic planning process and gain an overall view of the company’s current and future business scope,” says a procurement expert from SpendEdge.

Key findings and solutions offered

In collaboration with SpendEdge, the client – a leading office supplies retailer in North America – identified potential opportunities associated with business expansion. The solution offered helped them to:

Deter threats and capitalize on new opportunities

Develop strategies to achieve their business goals .

Outcome: With the help of SpendEdge's SWOT analysis specialists, the client identified and categorized their strengths and weaknesses. They analyzed their key strengths that supported its sustainability agenda and analyzed the external competitive environment. This revealed potential opportunities that the client could capitalize on. The solution offered also helped the client to gain a better understanding of their business and develop effective business strategies associated with business expansion.

