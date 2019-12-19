Credit Nexus Signs with ATCE to Deploy EtudePay Payments System

CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--European FinTech Software firm ATCE Holdings (“ATCE”) is set to challenge several long-established incumbents for their share of the North American CoreBanking and Payments industries with the latest release of their Cloud-native Etude Software Suite.

Today, the Company announced that Credit Nexus has signed an agreement to implement its EtudePay Payments System to streamline B2B transactions for its customers. EtudePay enables financial services organizations to settle and clear any type of transaction at a fraction of the cost of traditional systems. It is also the industry’s first fully encrypted, real time payments rail delivered within its own synchronous settlement platform for processing Mobile, POS, ATM, IoT and other transactions.

"In just a few short months from our U.S. launch, the traction we’ve gained in the market has so far been very encouraging,” said Szilard Szurdok, President and CEO of ATCE Holdings Corp. “The initiative with Credit Nexus speaks to the burgeoning appetite for our Total Systems Architecture (TSA) designed to bolster customer loyalty, increase operating efficiencies while reducing Total Cost of Ownership. Combining those business parameters enables customers to quickly generate new revenue streams.”

Nick Ruhe, Founder and CEO of Credit Nexus said of EtudePay, “We are excited to provide the Agriculture Industry with an innovative payments platform that will bring significant savings to customers while simultaneously creating a powerful value proposition for Credit Nexus.”

"EtudePay is market changing technology,” said Wade Murray, Chief Innovation Officer of ATCE. “Its encrypted security, synchronous settlement and seamless integration architecture are innovations that will have a lasting impact on the financial services industry. We’re very pleased that our technology has been selected to play a key role in the expansion and future success of Credit Nexus.”

About Credit Nexus

Credit Nexus is a financial institution that serves businesses in various agricultural industries. By using EtudePay, Credit Nexus should be able to cut transaction costs in half for its customers.

About ATCE Holdings Corp.

With offices in Europe and the U.S., ATCE is dedicated to delivering post-modern application software to the global Financial Services Industry. ATCE is a member of the Banking Industry Architecture Network (BIAN), an industry association creating standards for the next generation of software and related technology solutions. More information can be found on the company’s website www.atceholdings.com