Nansen Launches Rebrand Under New Ownership

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nansen, a customer experience agency, today announces its departure from Making Waves, a Scandinavian digital agency, and its parent company The North Alliance. The companies merged in 2015 to create a 400-person digital powerhouse with competencies spanning web strategy, design, development, and content. While the organizations together have seen great success with customers including American Express, TC Energy, and Blue Buffalo, this move empowers the North American team to have more control over strategy and offerings available to US customers.

“For the last 4+ years, the Nansen team has worked cohesively and collaboratively alongside our Making Waves counterparts to create the most impactful digital experiences possible for our customers. Together, we’ve assisted clients on their digital transformation and built award-winning portals, e-commerce websites, intranets, mobile solutions and custom-built applications with our clients’ best interests at heart. We’re grateful for that experience and excited to today re-launch Nansen Inc. to continue that mission with a renewed focus on our customers here in the US,” said Markus Bereflod CEO and Co-Owner at Nansen.

The newly branded Nansen Inc. will now have the autonomy to build out relationships and partnerships that benefit the US market first and foremost. The company will continue to employ all of its Chicago-based employees and begin strengthening the team to add the skills and capabilities required to strategically grow the US business.

“We’ve had a great run as part of the Making Waves family, but at this time, we’ve mutually decided that this is the best way forward for both companies,” said Joe Grause, Chief Client Officer and Co-Owner at Nansen. “This allows us to dedicate the proper resources to the US market and truly focus our offering and skills on the unique needs of our North American clients.”

Based in Chicago, Nansen joins a burgeoning tech hub focused on designing and implementing scalable and sustainable technology solutions and platforms that enable compelling experiences across the customer journey. While this is a new beginning, the Nansen team intends to get back to what they do best: creating digital products and solutions that help US businesses meet the demands of today’s consumers, while driving innovation for the consumers of tomorrow.

“I’m excited to see how Nansen uses this newfound independence to expand their already proven processes and tools to help customers like me continue to meet both near term goals and future objectives,” said Jose Nino, VP of Global Digital & E-Commerce Strategy at US Polo Assn. Global Licensing. “They truly understand the demands of this industry.”

Since its rebrand, Nansen has already won two significant new clients; US Polo Assn (USPA), the official brand of United States Polo Association, the governing body for the sport in the United States since 1890, and Batteries Plus Bulbs, an American specialty retail chain of several hundred franchise outlets founded in 1988.

About Nansen

Nansen helps businesses design and implement sustainable and scalable technology solutions and platforms that enable impactful experiences across the customer journey. These solutions help companies to meet the demands of today’s customers while driving innovation for the consumers and customers of tomorrow. Nansen’s proven frameworks for digital transformation help customers achieve near-term goals, while also testing and validating concepts to meet future objectives and market demands.

Drive to explore. Passion for craft. Human at heart. This is Nansen.