Intelligent Waves LLC Earns $43 Million Small Business Innovation Research Contract

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Intelligent Waves LLC, an end-to-end information technology government solutions provider, announced the Department of the Interior, Interior Business Center has awarded it a $43 million Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Phase III contract. These contracts are part of a highly competitive U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) initiative.

Contract Details

With this new SBIR contract, Intelligent Waves LLC will provide pre-production implementation of Hypori Virtual Mobile Infrastructure (VMI) capability. The project will ensure separation of personal data and government data for Department of Defense (DoD) users. Using Intelligent Wave LLC’s technology, a DoD end-user can employ a single device over black (uncontrolled), gray (single encryption), and red (classified) network environments with no data from those environments ever touching the end-user’s device. “This is a revolution in the way service members and government officials communicate,” said Jared Shepard, President and CEO of Intelligent Waves LLC.

Hypori VMI Implementation

During this initiative, Intelligent Waves LLC will support Hypori VMI implementation for two government agencies. The first agency the SBIR Phase III award will support is the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) Emerging Technologies (EM) Directorate. The Hypori VMI SBIR Phase III effort will extend the prototype developed within a commercial data center by building on the existing research and development performed during phases I and II.

The second agency is the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Science and Technology Directorate (S&T). Under DHS direction, Intelligent Waves LLC will establish an evaluation environment which will allow DHS-sponsored government customers to conduct Hypori-as-a-Service end-user evaluations. The environment will allow unclassified mobile devices used by government entities conducting capability evaluations to have program access.

Over the past two years, DHS S&T, DISA, and the Air Force Research Lab have supported SBIR Phase I and II research and development projects using Hypori VMI. Phase III’s work with Intelligent Waves LLC gets the DoD one step closer to implementing the classified environment.

About Intelligent Waves LLC

Intelligent Waves LLC is a service-disabled veteran-owned small business (SDVOSB). The business provides enterprise systems engineering, cloud computing and managed services, cyber and security architecture, mobility, and operations and intelligence analytics. For more information visit intelligentwaves.com.