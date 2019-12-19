IDC Named Exclusive Research Partner to CDO Club & Presenting Analyst Partner of CDO Summit

FRAMINGHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--International Data Corporation (IDC), the premier global provider of market intelligence and advisory services, today announced it has been named the exclusive research partner to the CDO Club (CDOClub.com), the world's first, largest, and most powerful community of C-suite digital, data, and analytics leaders.

As the foremost trusted authority on digital transformation initiatives, IDC offers CDO Club members exclusive access to world class, fact-based research and insights to help effectively navigate the digital transformation journey. To learn more about IDC's library of digital transformation research visit http://bit.ly/3422x1K.

The CDO Club provides high-impact services designed to help members improve their capabilities, strengthen their networks, share insights and strategies, and identify the tools needed to help successfully navigate today's rapidly evolving, highly competitive and complex data/digital environment.

In partnership with IDC, CDO Club members gain practical, expert guidance in how to effectively tackle a broad range of data and digital transformation initiatives and help propel their organization forward. Together, the CDO Club and IDC will offer members a comprehensive, one-stop-shop for their data/digital research needs. To become a CDO Club member, visit https://cdoclub.com/membership.

"We are thrilled to partner with the CDO Club to arm today's top digital and data strategists with the research needed to guide strategic decision making as organizations rethink how they will fundamentally transform the business. We look forward to engaging with members to learn more about their experiences – best practices and lessons learned – to better inform our continued research around digital transformation and data-driven culture, and to offer our expert insight to further enhance their experience as a CDO Club member," noted Per Melker, Group Vice President and General Manager, IDC.

"IDC has world-renowned analysts, and our members need their research and reports to guide strategic decision-making in rapidly evolving markets. CDO Club members include C-suite digital, data, and analytics executives at some of the world's most prestigious organizations, where they lead the implementation of data-driven culture and digital transformation efforts. IDC research and insights will help our members quickly understand, synthesize, and navigate through a complex nexus of technologies, personnel, and skills, and prepare for new disruptions as they mature and scale. Our goal is to help members be successful, and therefore this IDC partnership is a solid foundation for the CDO community," said David Mathison, CEO, CDO Club/CDO Summit.

IDC will also serve as a Presenting Sponsor at the 8th annual NYC CDO Summit, to be held in the Roone Arledge auditorium at Columbia University in New York City on Wednesday May 6, 2020.

The annual CDO Summit addresses the challenges and opportunities arising from big data, the cloud, digital disruption, social media, and mobile media. As the Presenting Sponsor, IDC will lead several sessions at the event and unveil exclusive new research, designed to help ensure success in digital transformation.

Past speakers at the CDO Summit include leaders from Equifax, Hearst TV, Ogilvy, Orion, and Halliburton, among others.

To register for the 8th annual NYC CDO Summit, visit http://nyc.cdosummit.com/register.

For more information on this partnership, please contact Sarah Murray at sarah@attunecommunications.com or 781-378-2674.

About IDC

International Data Corporation (IDC) is the premier global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, and events for the information technology, telecommunications, and consumer technology markets. With more than 1,100 analysts worldwide, IDC offers global, regional, and local expertise on technology and industry opportunities and trends in over 110 countries. IDC's analysis and insight helps IT professionals, business executives, and the investment community to make fact-based technology decisions and to achieve their key business objectives. Founded in 1964, IDC is a wholly-owned subsidiary of International Data Group (IDG), the world's leading tech media, data and marketing services company. To learn more about IDC, please visit www.idc.com. Follow IDC on Twitter at @IDC and LinkedIn. Subscribe to the IDC Blog for industry news and insights: http://bit.ly/IDCBlog_Subscribe.

About CDO Club

The CDO Club is the world’s first, largest, and most powerful community of C-suite digital, data, analytics, and cyber-security leaders. Our members receive access to advisory services, breaking news, original research, career development support, networking opportunities, and inspirational events such as the CDO Summit. Our high-impact services are designed to help CDOs improve their capabilities, strengthen their professional networks, openly share insights and strategies, and collaboratively identify the tools essential to help them succeed in navigating today’s rapidly evolving, highly competitive and complex online environment. To learn more visit https://CDOClub.com.