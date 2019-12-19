US Real Estate Franchise Chooses Five9 for the Intelligent Cloud Contact Center’s CRM Integration

SAN RAMON, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVN), a leading provider of the intelligent cloud contact center, today announced that a US nationwide real estate investor has chosen to replace its on premise contact center and move to the cloud with Five9.

The franchise provides services to homeowners who need to quickly sell their properties and are willing to take less money for them. More than 1,000 agents staff the inbound contact center to field calls from sellers and connect them to franchise owners in their respective locations. The company was using an on premise contact center solution that has a poor integration to Salesforce, their CRM. This inhibited them from expanding their marketing strategy.

Five9 worked with them to quickly and efficiently implement the Five9 Genius™ Intelligent Cloud Contact Center platform, that provides a fully scalable, flexible, and zero maintenance experience. Five9 features a robust Salesforce integration built into its design and is capable of handling complex IVR routing and outbound dialing campaigns, two areas they had found challenging. Additionally, Five9 offers complete omnichannel support options with email, chat, and social as well as leading workforce optimization solutions.

“It was important for us to demonstrate how robust the Five9 and Salesforce integration is, and how we are designed to meet their complex requirements,” said Dan Burkland, President, Five9. “We believe in providing a high touch experience to our customers who are transforming customer experiences by modernizing their contact centers in the cloud. A key part of this requirement is that your systems talk to each other and work seamlessly together. The Five9 platform comes with built-in integrations and APIs that enable contact centers to support every agent in delivering great experiences to every customer.”

