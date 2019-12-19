Aparavi Celebrates Milestone Year of Growth in 2019 with Product News, Multiple Awards for Innovation, New Team Members

SANTA MONICA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aparavi®, a leader in multi-cloud data management, closed out a breakthrough 2019 with multiple industry award nods earned, an all-new product Aparavi File Protect & Insight℠ (FPI), new partnerships to expand its reach, an expanded management and engineering team, and honors for its chief and other executives.

Aparavi FPI, released in October, manages data loads and provides granular intelligence and insight, plus global security, search and access, to ensure files are protected and available. Aparavi customers use FPI for file-by-file backup and retention for endpoints and servers, automation of governance policies at the source of data, and ransomware defense. FPI is the most advanced, evolved version of Aparavi’s archive and retention software for cloud/multi-cloud archiving, data classification and tagging, and efficient policy-based retention, open access and re-use.

The company’s awards in 2019 included Tech Innovators, Best in Biz (bronze winner), Emerging Storage Vendor, and several honors for its partner-friendly sales model and channel leadership. Both chief product evangelist Darryl Richardson and chief marketing officer Victoria Grey were honored by CRN magazine, and chief executive officer Adrian Knapp was invited to join Forbes magazine’s prestigious Forbes Technology Council.

“This has been a dynamic time for our company as the new File Protect & Insight gains market traction, our family of users grows, and we receive more attention for providing an elegant, advanced way to manage mountains of corporate data,” said Knapp. “However, I expect to leapfrog these successes in 2020 when we deliver an even more intriguing and transformational technology to address complicated data management and governance environments, especially in a cloud and multi-cloud world.”

Richardson joined the team in 2019, as well as Peter Worsnop, new vice president of strategic alliances – both key hires for expanding Aparavi’s brand and reach. New additions in sales and marketing are fueling increased customer demand, and the engineering team has two new architects, Cain Random and Robin Raymond, each with more than 20 years of experience. The added muscle will help bring Aparavi’s future product strategy to market quickly.

“Aparavi, from the Latin word apparare, means to prepare and equip,” said Pedro Hernandez, contributing editor for Datamation. “It's a fitting name for a company whose aim is to equip mid-market firms for long-term and cost-efficient data retention in the cloud era.”

About Aparavi

