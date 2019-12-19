One Door and JDA Software Partner to Simplify Work for Stores

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--One Door, Inc., the leading provider of cloud-based visual merchandising software, today announced a signed partnership agreement with JDA Software, Inc. Together, JDA and One Door will integrate JDA's category management and space planning capabilities with One Door's Merchandising Cloud™ platform.

For almost 50 years, planograms have been the way retailers communicate space planning and merchandising decisions to stores. However, store teams often find planograms confusing and inconvenient. The result is poorly set shelves, low display compliance, millions in lost sales and high labor costs. With this new collaboration, JDA customers can turn existing planograms into step-by-step, interactive merchandising guides delivered to a mobile device. As a result, store teams efficiently set shelves and displays, deliver higher store compliance and provide merchandising and category management teams with invaluable insights into store performance.

“JDA’s leadership in planogramming and space planning have made their software the most broadly deployed in the industry,” said Tom Erskine, CMO and SVP of Product, One Door. “This agreement allows retail leaders using JDA category management to rapidly improve in-store execution, without changing their current planogramming process. It also highlights JDA's commitment to building a partner ecosystem and creating an open platform to accelerate retail innovation."

The two companies are integrating their leading technologies for this agreement. The combination of JDA's Category Knowledge Base (CKB) APIs and One Door's Planogram Connector™ enables the seamless integration of JDA planogram information into Merchandising Cloud. Once in Merchandising Cloud, planogram data is converted into visual, step-by-step instructions and delivered in real-time to store teams.

“At JDA, we are committed to creating an open platform that enables a broad ecosystem of partners to augment our existing capabilities,” said Jim Prewitt, Group Vice President of Product Management, JDA Software. “One Door’s Merchandising Cloud platform provides highly complementary capabilities to our existing category management customers, and we look forward to partnering so we can continue to evolve and deepen our relationship.”

One Door and JDA will attend NRF’s Big Show Jan. 11-14, 2020 in New York City. Retailers and brands looking to learn more about the partnership can visit JDA’s booth (#4237) on Monday, Jan. 13 at 9 a.m. for a presentation on the collaboration. One Door will also be hosting additional information sessions on Sunday and Monday, Jan. 12 & 13 at 4 p.m. at its booth (#3937). To learn more, please visit onedoor.com/nrf2020.

About One Door, Inc.

One Door, Inc. is the leading provider of cloud-based visual merchandising software. With One Door’s Merchandising Cloud platform, space planners, visual merchandisers and store operations teams work across silos to plan, execute and analyze store merchandising plans in a unified, cloud-based application. The result is higher sales, more store team efficiency, and better customer experiences. Learn more at onedoor.com.

About the Planogram Connector™

The Planogram Connector enables seamless integration of existing planogramming tools with the Merchandising Cloud platform. With the Planogram Connector, the right planograms are targeted to each store based on the store’s unique configuration, and planograms are seamlessly converted into step-by-step instructions for store teams. To learn more about the Planogram Connector, please visit onedoor.com/planogram-connector.