Mitchells & Butlers Serves Better Business Results With Dynatrace

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Software intelligence company Dynatrace (NYSE: DT) today announced that Mitchells & Butlers (LSE: MAB), one of the UK’s largest operators of pubs, restaurants and bars, has selected Dynatrace® to help drive better digital experiences, and ultimately increase revenue. M&B is using Dynatrace to both monitor and optimize the performance of their digital channels, and at the same time combine this data with business metrics flowing through the system, such as bookings and revenue, to help them drive better business results. Dynatrace’s unified platform and unique AI capabilities provide M&B the ability to leverage rich monitoring data from its multiple branded websites, applications and booking systems and the cloud platforms they run on, and tie together user experience, customer behavior and application performance data with business metrics, surfacing insights automatically to both DevOps and digital business teams.

“More of our guests are expecting technology to be part of the experience in our venues, and obviously they expect it to work the first time. Dynatrace and the AI-powered answers provided by Davis™ at the core of the platform help us ensure we meet those expectations,” said Mark Forrester, Digital Application Support Manager, M&B. “Davis has transformed the way we work, helping us to rapidly solve problems so that we can spend more time driving business value and innovating the customer experience at a faster pace. In fact, we soon realized we could use Dynatrace’s Business Analytics capabilities to exploit the wealth of valuable business data flowing through the platform.”

Dynatrace’s Digital Business Analytics is helping M&B drive business results for key metrics like table bookings and order-at-table revenue. It is providing real-time, AI-powered answers to business questions using existing data such as customer experience, user sessions, order volumes and revenue. Dynatrace’s Digital Business Analytics is an add-on module to the Dynatrace software intelligence platform that turns operational performance and availability data into actionable insights for digital business owners.

“Using Dynatrace, we’ve been able to optimize our entire customer journey, from booking a table to ordering at the table,” continued Forrester. “For instance, our order-at-table mobile application has a 20 percent higher order value than customers ordering from the bar. Ensuring a seamless ordering experience is essential to our key business goals of maximizing revenue and customer loyalty."

“Our monitoring data is a goldmine of answers which Dynatrace has helped us to unleash with Digital Business Analytics,” Forrester concluded. “We are just at the start of our journey with this data, but over time the business could use it to make decisions which drive revenue growth from our digital innovations.”

Mark Forrester, Digital Application Support Manager for Mitchells & Butlers, is also one of many customers featured at Dynatrace Perform 2020, which takes place February 3-6, 2020 in Las Vegas.

