Iteris Selected to Provide Bus Signal Priority System for City of Gardena

SANTA ANA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITI), the global leader in applied informatics for transportation and agriculture, today announced that it has been awarded $707,000 from the City of Gardena to provide design services as part of the bus signal priority (BSP) project for Gardena Transit (GTrans) bus Line 2, representing the continued expansion of Iteris’ BSP leadership in southern California.

Under the terms of the one-year agreement, Iteris will provide design services, procurement, testing and oversight, as well as construction support to enable operations on the new BSP system at major signalized intersections in compliance with the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s Countywide Signal Priority program. Task orders for three years of operation and maintenance services are pending, and include the option for two additional years of O&M.

This is Iteris’ seventh BSP project in southern California, bringing total deployments of Iteris’ BSP connected bus solutions to over 500 intersections in the region.

“Improving safety and efficiency for all modes of transportation is a priority for Iteris and the cities and state agencies with which we work throughout the U.S.,” said Scott Carlson, vice president and assistant general manager, Transportation Systems at Iteris. “This new initiative with the City of Gardena is further testament to the effectiveness of our vehicle-to-infrastructure approach, which is designed to mitigate traffic congestion throughout southern California and across the nation.”

Deployment of the BSP system is anticipated to be completed within nine months. The BSP system will leverage on-bus systems that incorporate GPS-based automatic vehicle location equipment, wireless communications and advanced intersection traffic controller technologies.

GTrans serves nearly 3 million riders annually across five lines. The GTrans service area encompasses 40 square miles.

Work on the project, which builds on transit signal priority (TSP) system services deployed to other transit agencies in LA County, is expected to begin immediately.

Iteris’ TSP system services are used by some of the largest transit agencies across the country, including the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority, the City of Culver City, the City of Torrance and the City of Pasadena.

