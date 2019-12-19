EVO Payments Allows Discover Global Network Cardholders to Pay at More Locations in the UK and Ireland

RIVERWOODS, Ill. & LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Discover Global Network, the payments brand of Discover, and EVO Payments (“EVO”), a leading global provider of payment technology integrations and acquiring solutions, announced an agreement that will allow EVO merchants in the UK and Ireland to process Discover, Diners Club International and affiliate card networks.

EVO Payments will be enabling UK and Ireland merchants this year, while merchants in other markets will be enabled in 2020, providing Discover Global Network cardholders with a more seamless payments experience while traveling.

Darren Wilson, President, International, EVO Payments, Inc. commented, “Our partnership with the Discover Global Network will allow cardholders around the world to pay at EVO merchants sites in the UK and Ireland. This expansion of card acceptance is an important enhancement to our business proposition, as our merchants will now be able to serve a broader range of customers."

“Discover Global Network cardholders want to use their card of choice when traveling, and working with partners such as EVO gives our cardholders the ability to use their card at thousands of merchants in the UK, Ireland and throughout Europe,” said Chris Winter, Vice President of Global Acceptance, EMEA at Discover.

The Discover Global Network includes Discover Network, Diners Club International, PULSE and more than 15 alliance partner networks across the globe, including relationships in China, Japan, Korea, India, Brazil, Turkey, and Nigeria. It has more than 44 million merchant acceptance locations and 2 million ATM cash access locations around the world.

About Discover

Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) is a direct banking and payment services company with one of the most recognized brands in U.S. financial services. Since its inception in 1986, the company has become one of the largest card issuers in the United States. The company issues the Discover card, America's cash rewards pioneer, and offers private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, checking and savings accounts and certificates of deposit through its direct banking business. It operates the Discover Global Network comprised of Discover Network, with millions of merchant and cash access locations; PULSE, one of the nation's leading ATM/debit networks; and Diners Club International, a global payments network with acceptance around the world. For more information, visit www.discover.com/company.

About EVO Payments, Inc.

EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVOP) is a leading payment technology and services provider. EVO offers an array of innovative, reliable, and secure payment solutions to merchants ranging from small and mid-size enterprises to multinational companies and organizations across the globe. As a fully integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in over 50 markets and 150 currencies worldwide, EVO provides competitive solutions that promote business growth, increase customer loyalty, and enhance data security in the markets it serves.