AeroNet Chooses SIAE MICROELETTRONICA Multi-Band Links for Network Expansion

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SIAE MICROELETTRONICA, Inc., a leading supplier and innovator of microwave backhaul solutions, announced that AeroNet, the premier Business Internet Service Provider in Puerto Rico, has implemented its Multi-band-link (MBL) radio systems to fuel their network growth.

Faced with the challenges of providing 10Gbps services in a historic section of Old San Juan with limited fiber availability, AeroNet opted for a multi-band-link wireless solution offering fiber-like capacity. Multi-band-link pairs ALFOPlus80HDX 10Gbps radio with an ALFOPlus2 2Gbps system providing the needed connectivity for MPLS and data services. Multi-band-link extends e-band throughput at multi-mile distances with augmentation of microwave traffic at Layer 1, maintaining high availability connections. This implementation simplifies the configuration of the link with no incremental provisioning of an external Layer 2/3 device. With separate radios supporting 80GHz and microwave, flexibility in utilizing any of the licensed bands from 6 to 42 GHz is realized, along with no single point of failure.

“We are very excited to implement SIAE MICROELETTRONICA’s Multi-band-link in the Old San Juan area of Puerto Rico, which is in a historic preserved area with limited fiber availability,” said Gino A. Villarini, President and CEO of AeroNet. “By upgrading to Multi-band-link, we are able to offer 10Gbps services in the area with 1Gbps SLAs.”

“We are extremely delighted that AeroNet has entrusted our Multi-band-link solution to upgrade their network,” said Augustino Lucenti, Vice-President of North American Sales for SIAE MICROELETTRONICA. “This is perfect for 5G backhaul and service providers expanding their offerings with high availability.”

About AeroNet

Headquartered in Guaynabo, Puerto Rico, AeroNet is the premier Business Internet Service Provider serving Puerto Rico along with USVI and South Florida. AeroNet provides an extensive range of services ranging from internet access, data & VPNs to managed services and customized solutions. Our mission is to provide the fastest and unbreakable internet connection to business any size and type. Info: http://www.aeronetpr.com

About SIAE MICROELETTRONICA

SIAE MICROELETTRONICA is a leader in wireless communications, offering operators advanced solutions for microwave and millimeter-wave transport, services and design. SIAE MICROELETTRONICA designs and produces its own RF components liaising over in-house RF lab, clean-room facilities and complete product assembly with latest generation SMT smart-manufacturing 4.0 facility. Info: http://www.siaemic.com