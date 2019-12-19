Higher Education Contract Awarded to ePlus to Provide Leading Technology Solutions to Connecticut Colleges and Universities

HERNDON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ePlus inc. (NASDAQ NGS: PLUS – news) today announced that its subsidiary, ePlus Technology, inc., has been awarded a new contract through the Connecticut Board of Regents to provide technology products and services from leading manufacturers including Cisco, NetApp, Fortinet, Pure Storage and Palo Alto Networks, to colleges and universities across the state of Connecticut.

Under the contract, higher education institutions will work directly with ePlus to design and implement cloud, security, storage, networking and collaboration solutions, as well as hardware, software and managed services from a long list of manufacturers.

“The challenges facing higher education institutions are unique, from improving performance and facilitating learning to protecting student data,” said Nick D’Archangelo, Vice President of State & Local Government and Education Business Development. “ePlus has decades of experience working with colleges and universities and is adept at helping them architect and execute budget-friendly and efficient technology solutions that help them achieve their goals.”

ePlus employees carry more than 1,700 certifications from leading technology vendors and many carry master and elite designations. This includes Palo Alto Networks Cyberforce Heroes, an elite group of highly trained, self-sufficient Palo Alto Networks partner engineers, and Cisco Master Specializations in Networking, Security, Collaboration, Cloud Builder, and Cloud and Managed Services Master. ePlus is also a Pure Storage Elite Partner, which is the top tier, and is based on partners’ successfully demonstrating technical competency and business specialties expertise.

ePlus has also been recognized numerous times recently for excellence across its solutions and services portfolio, including as NetApp Cloud First Partner of the Year and Fortinet Fabric Partner of the Year.

Most recently, ePlus was named Cisco Global Transformation & Innovation Partner of the Year and Cisco U.S. Partner of the Year, in addition to winning the following four awards:

Public Sector: SLED Software and Service Partner of the Year

East: Architectural Excellence Partner of the Year: Enterprise Networks

Central: Customer Experience Partner of the Year

West: Architectural Excellence Partner of the Year: Collaboration

A complete listing of awards can be found at www.eplus.com/why-eplus/awards.

About ePlus inc.

ePlus is a leading consultative technology solutions provider that helps customers imagine, implement, and achieve more from their technology. With the highest certifications from top technology partners and lifecycle services expertise across key areas including security, cloud, data center, collaboration, networking and emerging technologies, ePlus transforms IT from a cost center to a business enabler. Founded in 1990, ePlus has more than 1,600 associates serving a diverse set of customers in the U.S., Europe, and Asia-Pac. The Company is headquartered at 13595 Dulles Technology Drive, Herndon, VA, 20171. For more information, visit www.eplus.com, call 888-482-1122, or email info@eplus.com. Connect with ePlus on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.

ePlus®, Where Technology Means More®, and ePlus products referenced herein are either registered trademarks or trademarks of ePlus inc. in the United States and/or other countries. The names of other companies, products, and services mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts may be deemed to be “forward-looking statements.” Actual and anticipated future results may vary materially due to certain risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, exposure to changes in, interpretations of, or enforcement trends in legislation and regulatory matters; performing professional and managed services competently; adapting to meet changes in markets and competitive deployments; maintaining and increasing advanced professional services by recruiting and retaining highly skilled, competent personnel, and vendor certifications; increasing the total number of customers who use our managed services and professional services and continuing to enhance our managed services offerings to remain competitive in the marketplace; managing a diverse product set of solutions in highly competitive markets with a number of key vendors; maintaining our proprietary software and updating our technology infrastructure to remain competitive in the marketplace; reliance on third parties to perform some of our service obligations to our customers; changes in the Information Technology (“IT”) industry and/or rapid changes in product offerings, including the proliferation of the cloud, infrastructure as a service (“IaaS”), and software as a service (“SaaS”); our dependence on key personnel to maintain certain customer relationships, and our ability to hire, train, and retain sufficient qualified personnel; disruptions or a security breach in our or our vendors’ IT systems and data and audio communication networks; our ability to secure our own customers’ electronic and other confidential information, and remain secure during a cyber-security attack; our ability to protect our intellectual property rights and successfully defend any challenges to the validity of our patents or allegations that we are infringing upon any third-party patents, and the costs associated with those actions, and, when appropriate, license required technology; and other risks or uncertainties detailed in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information set forth in this press release is current as of the date of this release and ePlus undertakes no duty or obligation to update this information.