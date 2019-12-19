CORRECTING and REPLACING Moog Australia Announces Strategic Agreement for Innovation in Defence Market

MELBOURNE, Australia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Please replace the release dated December 18, 2019 with the following corrected version due to a revision to the third paragraph.

MOOG AUSTRALIA ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC AGREEMENT FOR INNOVATION IN DEFENCE MARKET

Moog Australia Pty. Ltd., a wholly owned Australian subsidiary of Moog Inc., announced today that the company has entered into a strategic agreement with Madrid-headquartered Escribano Mechanical and Engineering (Escribano or EM&E) to provide enhanced defence offerings in Australia and the Asia-Pacific markets. This strategic relationship aligns Moog’s core competencies in precision motion control for defence applications with Escribano’s integration capabilities for remote weapon systems, electro-optical tracking and sighting systems.

In teaming, Moog and Escribano will develop sovereign capabilities within Australia for both local applications and exports into the Asia Pacific region. This goal meets the Commonwealth of Australia’s desire to create expertise, sovereign solutions and support long-term exports from Australia.

In support of Moog and Escribano’s collaboration and future Australian programs such as the F-35 Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter, Land 400, Land 907, Future Frigate and Attack Class Submarine, Moog Australia plans to invest in upgrades to its current secure facility. “This multi-use development will support the requirements of the Defence and Aerospace markets and give Moog Australia the foundation to deliver localised production of advanced systems and products across the air, land, and sea domains in Australia and the Asia-Pacific region,” said Bryan O’Connor, Managing Director, Moog Australia.

Moog’s Business Director for Australia, Steve Darnell, commented: “We plan to enhance and extend our defence offerings by combining Moog’s technical heritage and agility together with Escribano’s structures and turreted weapon systems. I’m excited for our first collaboration on remote weapon systems with a focus on naval applications in a range of calibres, including 12.7, 20, 30, and 40mm weapon systems.”

The Strategic Partnership was officially announced during Moog Australia’s 40th Anniversary activities in November. “Moog has made a substantial contribution to Australian industry and the Australian Defence Forces over the last 40 years, providing mission critical sub-systems and components on platforms including: - F/A-18 Hornet and Super Hornet, ASLAV, M113, and Collins-class submarine. Our 40th Anniversary marks a new phase for Moog in Australia and is an exciting development for sovereign defence capabilities within Australia,” said Jim Riedel, Defence Sector Group Vice President, for Moog Inc.

About Moog Inc.

Moog Inc. is a worldwide designer, manufacturer, and integrator of precision motion control products and systems. Moog’s high-performance systems control military and commercial aircraft, satellites and space vehicles, launch vehicles, missiles, industrial machinery, marine applications, and medical equipment. www.moog.com/defence

About Moog Australia Pty Ltd.

Moog Australia Pty Ltd., established in 1979, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Moog Inc. As a Defence Recognised Supplier since 2003, Moog Australia has been actively supporting the efforts of Australia and New Zealand’s war fighters, peacekeepers, and relief workers. www.moog.com.au

About Escribano EM&E

Escribano is a privately-owned company supplying the defence, security and aerospace industries with engineering, precision machining and integration of optics, electronics, stabilization, and weapon control systems. The company is an industry leader thanks to its technological innovation, and commitment to clients. www.mecaes.es