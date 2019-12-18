African American Pastors Advisory Group Established to Further Understanding and Community Support

MERRILL, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--To further its commitment to diversity and inclusion, Church Mutual Insurance Company® has established the African American Pastors Advisory Group (AAPAG). The group was formed to give Church Mutual greater insights into the needs and challenges faced by houses of worship serving African American members. The AAPAG will also provide insights and information about the communities in which the pastors live and work, providing valuable direction to CM CARES, the Church Mutual Insurance Company Foundation.

“At Church Mutual, we recognize our customers are the company, and we devote a lot of time and effort to understanding their unique needs,” said Rich Poirier, president and CEO. “With this new initiative, we will gain a deeper understanding of the special needs of African American faith leaders and their churches, mosques and synagogues. We want to work with these leaders first-hand to ensure we help keep their ministries and communities protected, vibrant and thriving. Their input will drive our innovation efforts, within and outside our own walls. To me, what’s most important is knowing our work with the AAPAG will bolster our overall goal – to make this country a better place by serving those who do the same.”

Through its work with the AAPAG, Church Mutual is strengthening its focus on diversity and inclusion, an organizational priority. The company also has robust initiatives around recruiting diverse talent and seeking business relationships with diverse suppliers, consultants and vendors. “We are examining every aspect of our business to ensure we create an organization that truly is an open tent, where we welcome everyone and respect the value of diverse talents, opinions and ideas,” said Bruce Carter, director of diversity and inclusion. “I’m especially thankful these African American faith leaders are willing to share their time with us and enhance our knowledge of their organizations and communities.”

In addition to six representatives from Church Mutual’s leadership team, the AAPAG includes nine pastors representing houses of worship in Illinois, Wisconsin, North Carolina, Alabama, Georgia and Texas. Its first meeting took place Tuesday, Dec. 10, in Atlanta.

About Church Mutual

Church Mutual Insurance Company, founded in 1897, offers specialized insurance for religious organizations of all denominations, public and private K-12 schools, colleges and universities, senior living facilities, camps and conference centers and nonprofit and human services organizations throughout the United States. Church Mutual markets most lines of commercial property and liability insurance, including multi-peril, workers' compensation and commercial auto insurance. In addition to insurance, Church Mutual provides a spectrum of value-added solutions that benefit its customers. Church Mutual holds the following honors: