AM Best Revises Outlooks to Positive for Royal Neighbors of America

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has revised the outlooks to positive from stable and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “a-” of Royal Neighbors of America (RNA) (Rock Island, IL).

The Credit Ratings (ratings) reflect RNA’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best categorizes as strongest, as well as its marginal operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management (ERM).

The revision of the outlooks to positive reflects RNA’s improving operating performance trends including premium growth and overall profitable earnings in 2018 and through 2019. The operating earnings have improved as a result of reduced business strain from the company’s life insurance products. AM Best expects RNA to continue to see a trend of positive earnings in the near term.

