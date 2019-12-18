Voluntis Announces New Pharma Collaboration in Oncology

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. & PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

Voluntis (Paris:VTX) (Euronext Paris, Ticker: VTX - ISIN: FR0004183960), a leader in digital therapeutics, announced today a collaboration with Novartis to evaluate the use of Voluntis’ digital therapeutic platform for Breast Cancer patients with the goal to empower patients with tools to more effectively manage symptoms and, thereby, improve patient experience and outcomes. This collaboration will leverage Voluntis’ Theraxium Oncology, the company’s core platform for digital therapeutics in the field of oncology.

In addition to enabling self-management of symptoms, data analytics and automated triage capabilities will make it possible for integrated care teams to monitor patients remotely and engage directly with them at the appropriate time. The digital therapeutic will be evaluated in an upcoming prospective clinical trial. The new collaboration uses Voluntis’ multi-disciplinary expertise in implementing digital therapeutics intended to support real-world use of a cancer therapy.

“We are delighted to work with Novartis, a leader in cancer therapies, to empower patients and care teams to manage their breast cancer treatment journey with best-in-class digital innovation,” said Pierre Leurent, CEO, Voluntis. “This new collaboration also reinforces Theraxium Oncology as the backbone for digital therapeutics that support patients and their care teams across the spectrum of cancer care.”

About Theraxium Oncology

Theraxium Oncology offers a scalable architecture to develop and deploy a full suite of solutions in oncology. It is the cornerstone software platform for all digital therapeutics developed by Voluntis in the field of cancer. Proprietary components embedded in the platform streamline the design, development, validation and operation of patient-decision support algorithms. Theraxium Oncology provides a library of off-the-shelf clinical algorithms, which can be further customized. It also integrates modules with predefined user experience templates, interoperable workflows, data analytics and remote maintenance capabilities.

For more information, visit www.voluntis.com/oncology.

About Voluntis

Voluntis creates digital therapeutics that empower people suffering from chronic conditions to self- manage their treatment every day, thus improving real-world outcomes. Combining mobile and web apps, Voluntis’ solutions deliver personalized recommendations to the patient and the care team so that they can, for example, adjust treatment dosage, manage side effects or monitor symptoms. These real-time recommendations are based on digitized clinical algorithms. Leveraging its Theraxium technology platform, Voluntis has designed and operates multiple digital therapeutics, especially in diabetes and oncology. Voluntis has long-standing partnerships with leading life science companies. Based out of Boston and Paris, France, Voluntis is a founding member of the Digital Therapeutics Alliance. For more information, please visit: www.voluntis.com