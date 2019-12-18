National Interstate Insurance Customers Have Unique Opportunity to Identify Quality Drivers Through 160 Driving Academy

RICHFIELD, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--National Interstate Insurance Company (National Interstate) trucking policyholders, through National Interstate’s safety services affiliate, Safety, Claims & Litigation Services, LLC (SCLS), now have access to a unique service through 160 Driving Academy, a nationwide provider of commercial driver education, training and driver scoring and evaluation services.

National Interstate customers will have access to 160 Driving Academy’s innovative driver recruitment, training, and driver assessment capabilities at competitive pricing. Policyholders can have their drivers assessed and certified at 160 Driving Academy locations or at a policyholder’s location using 160 Driving Academy’s proprietary scoring system. This unique capability enables a trucking company to assess and predict driving behavior and risks through 160 Driving Academy’s industry-first independent scoring system.

“The search for safe and qualified drivers continues to dominate headlines in the trucking and transportation space,” said Paul Stock, Vice President of Loss Control and Claims Services, National Interstate. “Historically, trucking and insurance companies have had little visibility into a driver’s actual driving history and capability. With 160 Driving Academy’s 90-minute driver evaluation process, transportation operators can assess individual driving capability prior to a prospective driver getting behind the wheel.”

“National Interstate, SCLS, and 160 Driving Academy share a common vision of championing safe driving,” said Steve Gold, Founder of 160 Driving Academy. “We believe through this unique arrangement with National Interstate customers, trucking companies of all sizes can have a common evaluation and scoring process for drivers across our nation’s highways.”

About National Interstate

An Insurance Experience Built Around You

National Interstate Insurance Company (National Interstate) offers insurance products and services, including alternative risk transfer programs, focused on the transportation industry. We provide insurance solutions that address the unique needs of our customers, which include passenger, moving and storage, and truck transportation companies. National Interstate and its insurance subsidiaries, Vanliner Insurance Company, National Interstate Insurance Company of Hawaii, Inc. and Triumphe Casualty Company, are rated “A+” (Superior) by A.M. Best (rating affirmed September 11, 2019). Founded in 1989, National Interstate is headquartered in Richfield, Ohio with operations in Kapolei, Hawaii and Fenton, Missouri.

National Interstate is a member of Great American Insurance Group. The members of Great American Insurance Group are subsidiaries of American Financial Group, Inc. (AFG). AFG’s common stock is listed and traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol AFG.

About 160 Driving Academy

For over seven years, the 160 Driving Academy has been focused on student driver training, quality, and safety to ensure drivers are well prepared to enter their driving careers. With 60 CDL schools across the United States by the end of 2019, the 160 Driving Academy is a commercial driver license (CDL) training school with a national footprint and innovative training and assessment technologies. Headquartered in Evanston, Illinois, the 160 Driving Academy currently has CDL schools and driver assessment centers in 20 states across the nation.