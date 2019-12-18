Median Technologies Announces the Signing of a € 35 Million Finance Contract with the European Investment Bank (EIB)

SOPHIA ANTIPOLIS, France & BRUSSELS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

Median Technologies (Paris:ALMDT), The Imaging Phenomics Company (Euronext Growth – ALMDT) and the European Investment Bank (EIB) announced today the signing of a € 35 million finance contract, supported by the European Strategic Investment Fund (EFSI) or "Juncker Plan". News about ongoing negotiations for this loan was previously released on May 15, 2019.

This financing, divided into three (3) tranches, will enable Median Technologies to enhance and accelerate its iBiopsy® imaging platform investment program for the coming years. Median is a cutting-edge AI and data sciences technology provider for precision medicine. Through its proprietary iBiopsy® platform, Median is developing non-invasive imaging biomarkers to enable the identification of certain chronic disease – including cancer- signatures, to dramatically enhance early detection, severity quantification and monitoring of diseases. The objective is on one hand to guide clinicians in their therapeutic decisions in the context of precision and predictive medicine and, on the other hand, to provide disruptive decision tools to foster medical innovations and new therapy development.

Median will request the disbursement of the first tranche of € 15 million during the first semester of 2020. The contract then provides for the disbursement of the second and third tranches (of € 10 million each) in the coming years, at Median Technologies’ discretion, subject to the completion of certain conditions precedents specified in the finance contract. The repayment of this financing will occur, in a single installment, at the end of a five -year period after the disbursement date. The finance contract is supplemented by the payment of various interests and fees and by a guarantee granted by Median Technologies, Inc. (Median Technologies’ US subsidiary).

Pursuant to the warrants issuance agreement, Median Technologies will issue 800,000 warrants for the benefit of the EIB on the date of disbursement of the first tranche and, where appropriate, 300,000 additional warrants on the date of disbursement of the second tranche, at a subscription price of € 0.01. The exercise price of these warrants will be determined based on the price of one or more fundraising(s) of at least € 15 million carried out within 15 months after the subscription date to which an increasing discount will apply based on time, with a minimum of € 2 from the 16th month. The lifespan of these warrants is 15 years.

The warrants issuance agreement includes an exercise parity adjustment clause which could apply, under certain conditions,in case of capital increase. The EIB will be granted with the possibility, under certain conditions, to request Median Technologies to buy back its warrants for a maximum amount of € 50 million and, beyond that amount, to find a buyer and pay interests on the price of the remaining warrants. The total amount of warrants (for the two tranches) would represent up to 7.44 % of the share capital fully diluted.

The objective of this financing, granted by the EIB together with the European guarantee within the framework of the Juncker plan, is to support research and innovation projects developed by companies with substantial growth potential. Median Technologies meets these criteria as its technologies have the potential to impact the lives of hundreds of thousands of patients worldwide.

The agreement was signed by the European Investment Bank and Fredrik Brag, CEO and co-founder of Median Technologies on December 18, 2019.

“Through the Juncker Plan impulse, EIB has become a key player in financing innovative companies, in particular companies involved in the domains of Health and Artificial intelligence, which are the core activities developed by Median Technologies “, said EIB Vice-President, Mr. Ambroise Fayolle

Fredrik Brag, CEO and co-founder of Median Technologies added: “We are very pleased to announce the signing of the finance agreement with the European Investment Bank. The EIB financing will allow us to accelerate our investment in the development of our iBiopsy® platform with a strong focus in oncology and liver disease. We are the next generation precision medicine company focused on helping conquer cancer and other diseases through our proprietary routine imaging tests. These novel non-invasive imaging tests could dramatically impact early detection, diagnosis and monitoring of diseases. We leverage our capabilities in technology, artificial intelligence, clinical development, regulatory and reimbursement to drive the development and commercial adoption of our future iBiopsy® product line, improve patient clinical outcome and lower healthcare costs.”

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. These statements include projections and estimates and their underlying assumptions, statements regarding plans, objectives, intentions and expectations with respect to future financial results, events, operations, services, product development and potential, and statements regarding future performance. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by the words “expects”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “intends”, “estimates”, “plans” and similar expressions. Although Median’s management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward looking statements are reasonable, investors are cautioned that forward-looking information and statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of Median, that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, the forward-looking information and statements. These risks and uncertainties include among other things, the uncertainties inherent in research and development, future clinical data and analysis, including post marketing, decisions by regulatory authorities such as the absence of guarantee that the service if approved will be commercially successful, the future approval, Median’s ability to benefit from external growth opportunities, to complete related transactions and/or obtain regulatory clearances, risks associated with intellectual property, trends in exchange rates and prevailing interest rates, volatile economic conditions, the impact of cost containment initiatives and subsequent changes thereto, the average number of shares outstanding as well as those discussed or identified in the public filings with the AMF made by Median, other than as required by applicable law, Median does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information or statements.

About the European Investment Bank (EIB) and the Juncker Plan: Created by the Treaty of Rome in 1958, the EIB is the EU bank, which, together with its dedicated SME support subsidiary the European Investment Fund (EIF), forms the EIB Group. The EIB Group provides its financing and know-how for sound and sustainable investment projects meeting EU objectives.

Supported by its expertise and the financial attractiveness lent by its AAA rating, the EIB Group is a key player in getting investment back on track in Europe. It supports the real economy while also attracting other investors by financing concrete projects with an impact on people's lives. EUR 8.6bn of new financing was allocated to support high quality growth and job driving projects in France in 2017.

The Investment Plan for Europe: the so-called Juncker Plan, is one of Jean-Claude Juncker's top priorities. It focuses on boosting investments in Europe to create jobs and growth by making smarter use of new and existing financial resources, removing obstacles to investment and providing greater visibility and technical assistance to investment projects. The European Fund for Strategic Investments (EFSI), which is the central pillar of the Investment Plan for Europe, enables the EIB Group to invest in more, often riskier, projects with high added value. EFSI is already showing concrete results. The projects and agreements approved for financing under EFSI so far have mobilised EUR 408.4bn in investments, of which EUR 69bn is in France. The plan is supporting around 952 000 SMEs across all 28 Member States

About Median Technologies: Median Technologies provides innovative imaging solutions and services to advance healthcare for everyone. We leverage the power of Imaging Phenomics to provide insights into novel therapies and treatment strategies. Our unique solutions for medical image analysis and management in oncology trials and iBiopsy® for imaging phenotyping, together with our global team of experts, are advancing the development of new drugs and diagnostic tools to monitor disease and assess response to therapy. Median Technologies supports biopharmaceutical sponsors and healthcare professionals around the world to quickly and precisely bring new treatments to patients in need. This is how we are helping to create a healthier world.

Founded in 2002, based in Sophia-Antipolis, France, with a subsidiary in the US and another one in Shanghai, Median has received the label “Innovative company” by the BPI and is listed on Euronext Growth market (ISIN: FR0011049824, ticker: ALMDT). For more information: www.mediantechnologies.com