Enhancing Contract Visibility and Productivity for a Financial Services Company – Request FREE Platform Access for Accurate Insights | SpendEdge

Project background

The company wanted to improve the efficiency of the existing procurement function and build better supplier relationships. The key objectives of the engagement are mentioned below.

Objective 1: The company wanted to streamline their procurement function to improve productivity, compliance, and inter-department supply-demand visibility.

The company wanted to improve productivity, compliance, and inter-department supply-demand visibility. Objective 2: They also wanted to enumerate key supplier performance metrics to identify high-performance suppliers.

They also wanted to enumerate key supplier performance metrics to identify high-performance suppliers.

“Since the financial services industry is witnessing a transformation towards a more consumer-centric environment, companies are compelled to develop robust market strategies to attract consumers across economies,” says a procurement expert from SpendEdge.

Key findings and solutions offered

In collaboration with SpendEdge, the client – a leading financial services provider – improved quality and compliance across the entire supply chain. The solution offered helped them to:

Achieve better ROI and boost sales.

Identify value-add services they could offer to the right sub-contractors to strengthen their delivery capabilities.

Identify value-add services they could offer to the right sub-contractors to strengthen their delivery capabilities.

Outcome: To cater to the specific requirement of the client, the experts at SpendEdge tailored a comprehensive research methodology. This included primary and secondary research coupled with qualitative and quantitative data collection procedures. The engagement helped the client to gain superior visibility of the supply chain and improve supply chain capabilities. The solution offered also helped the client to strengthen supplier relationships.

The engagement helped the client to gain superior visibility of the supply chain and improve supply chain capabilities. The solution offered also helped the client to strengthen supplier relationships.

