The Hartford Enhances Cyber Service Offerings With The Addition Of Two New Partnerships

HARTFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Hartford has expanded the range of services designed to protect customers from the costly risk of cyber-attacks. The new additions to The Hartford Cyber Center include detection of digital risk exposure across the dark web from Terbium Labs®, as well as a custom product that uses BlackBerry’s CylancePROTECT® artificial intelligence (AI) and machine-learning software to safeguard business infrastructure.

“New cyber threats pop up every day and we are continuously looking to stay ahead of the curve to protect our customers with the latest technology and services,” said Jacob Ingerslev, head of cyber risk at The Hartford. “These new offerings help keep customers’ data safe by preventing cyber-attacks from happening in the first place and mitigate the impact when they do occur.”

Terbium Labs’ complimentary dark web scan provides The Hartford’s customers with a preview of exposure across the dark web, allowing them to detect potential leaks of sensitive information. The offering includes actionable insights in a custom report containing:

Analysis of an organization’s recent third-party data breach exposure; and

A list of an organization’s employee accounts most at risk for account takeover, impersonation or phishing.

"We are pleased to be a featured technology in The Hartford Cyber Center and to partner with a company that shares a common commitment to helping organizations manage digital risk, prevent fraud, and protect against online intrusion and data theft," said Tyler Carbone, CSO of Terbium Labs.

CylancePROTECT provides a tailored high-efficacy endpoint security platform through a licensing partnership with Verizon Managed Security Services (MSS) for The Hartford’s customers that includes:

Artificial Intelligence (AI) and machine-learning to detect widespread security threats including ransomware;

Identification and blocking of known and unknown malware before it gets inside the network; and

Installation, monitoring, and alert response expertly managed through Verizon MSS.

“BlackBerry is excited to partner with The Hartford to offer AI-powered endpoint security with CylancePROTECT,” stated Steve Struthers, vice president, Global Solutions and Alliances at BlackBerry. “We created this exciting program exclusively for The Hartford to offer their customers a proactive security solution that enhances or replaces legacy antivirus and dramatically reduces the risk of cyber attacks.”

These two new offerings complement The Hartford’s portfolio of cyber services, which also includes access to a data privacy and cybersecurity attorney, security awareness training to help educate employees on potential threats, automated security ratings, 24/7 cyber claims hotline and more.

To learn more about The Hartford’s cyber services offerings visit The Hartford’s Cyber Center, a digital cyber risk management portal that provides customers with tools, training material and best practices to help reduce the risk of a cyber incident.

For more information about The Hartford’s cyber liability solutions for businesses, visit www.thehartford.com/cyber

About The Hartford

The Hartford is a leader in property and casualty insurance, group benefits and mutual funds. With more than 200 years of expertise, The Hartford is widely recognized for its service excellence, sustainability practices, trust and integrity. More information on the company and its financial performance is available at https://www.thehartford.com. Follow us on Twitter at @TheHartford_PR.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc., (NYSE: HIG) operates through its subsidiaries under the brand name, The Hartford, and is headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut. For additional details, please read The Hartford’s legal notice.

About Terbium Labs

Terbium Labs empowers organizations to reduce the risk of inevitable data exposure. Matchlight, the company's comprehensive digital risk protection (DRP) platform features continuous digital asset monitoring, robust analytics, and actionable intelligence, to quickly identify and minimize the impact of exposed data across the Internet – whether it's the open, deep, or dark web. Featuring its patented data-fingerprinting technology that ensures private data stays private, unique fusion of data science and machine learning, and dedicated analysts, Terbium Labs provides pinpoint accuracy for early detection and remediation of data exposure, theft, or misuse across the digital landscape. Learn more about Terbium Labs' unique approach to DRP by visiting www.terbiumlabs.com or on Twitter @TerbiumLabs.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) is a trusted security software and services company that provides enterprises and governments with the technology they need to secure the Internet of Things. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company is unwavering in its commitment to safety, cybersecurity and data privacy, and leads in key areas such as artificial intelligence, endpoint security and management, encryption and embedded systems. For more information, visit BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerry.

About Verizon

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ), headquartered in New York City, generated revenues of $130.9 billion in 2018. The company operates America’s most reliable wireless network and the nation’s premier all-fiber network, and delivers integrated solutions to businesses worldwide. With brands like Yahoo, TechCrunch and HuffPost, the company’s media group helps consumers stay informed and entertained, communicate and transact, while creating new ways for advertisers and partners to connect. Verizon’s corporate responsibility prioritizes the environmental, social and governance issues most relevant to its business and impact to society.