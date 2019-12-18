Boxlight to Outfit Entire South Carolina School District with Interactive Multi-Touch Panels

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Boxlight Corporation (Nasdaq: BOXL), a leading provider of interactive technology solutions for the global education market, today announced that South Carolina’s Anderson School District One plans to partner with Boxlight in outfitting hundreds of classrooms with the latest interactive education technologies. Howard Technology Solutions, a highly regarded reseller, will spearhead the installations.

The initial order is for 150 Procolor interactive flat panel displays. When Anderson School District One completes its installation, the district will have 500 new Procolor panels in various sizes that all include the award-winning MimioStudio software. The display panels’ Touch 360° interactivity features up to 20 single-touch points or 10 dual-touch for gestures — users can work simultaneously, driving collaborative learning.

The decision by the district to replace existing interactive technologies with Boxlight’s interactive solutions followed a formal evaluation; where a number of other vendors were evaluated. The selection committee based their decisions on Boxlight’s ability to migrate their existing Smart Notebook lesson plans, eliminating costly annual software license fees, as well as its ability to foster next generation teaching and learning spaces that support engaging whole-class and small-group instruction designed to drive improved student academic outcomes.

“The district will be adding two new middle schools and adding new wings to many other schools – so standardizing on our Boxlight panels will support their initiative to transform all of their classrooms into powerful, technology-rich learning environments,” said Chief Executive Officer of Boxlight, Mark Elliott. “Our technology will give the students the HD experience they are so accustomed to outside of the classroom and bring it into their learning environments where increased critical thinking, creativity, communication, and collaboration can happen.”

About Boxlight Corporation: Boxlight Corporation (Nasdaq: BOXL) (“Boxlight”) is a leading provider of technology solutions for the global learning market. The company aims to improve learning and engagement in classrooms and to help educators enhance student outcomes, by developing the products they need. The company develops, sells, and services its integrated, interactive solution suite including software, classroom technologies, professional development and support services. For more information about the Boxlight story, visit http://www.boxlight.com.

About Howard Technology Solutions: Howard Technology Solutions is a division of Howard Industries, a billion-dollar, privately held company headquartered in Ellisville, Mississippi. Howard designs and manufactures their own line of custom desktops, notebooks, and servers, as well as a variety of enterprise mobility solutions that continue to secure market recognition. Strategic partnerships with other industry leaders enable Howard to offer a rich portfolio of over 300,000 name-brand products and a host of other professional services, including network security and storage solutions, interactive classroom products, and more. The Howard workforce is 100% US-based, with technical support specialists available 24/7 and dedicated to providing customers with superior service. For more information, visit http://www.Howard.com.

