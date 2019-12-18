World’s Newest International Airport Turns to Spirent to Assure Critical Communications for Travelers and Airlines

BEIJING--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Spirent Communications plc (LSE:SPT), a leading provider of test, assurance and analytics solutions for next-generation devices and networks, announced today that it has been working with Beijing Daxing International Airport to test and assure security, reliability and high-availability of information systems deployed across the airport premises.

“Beijing’s new airport is home to the world’s largest single-structure airport terminal and an unprecedented mix of new network and communications technologies. Assuring its information systems and networks maintain optimal performance at what is expected to be one of the busiest airports in the world requires significant test design, seamless execution and analysis, along with an acute understanding of complex network and information environments,” said Shen Qian, Director of Global Services East Asia, Spirent Communications. “Spirent was proud to leverage its decades of experience supporting complex testing and assurance needs to support emerging communications demands and we look forward to continued collaboration on this front.”

The Beijing Daxing International is among the world’s largest airports, spanning 700,000 square meters and it is expected to support 45 million passengers annually by 2021, growing to 72 million by 2025. Officially opened at the end of September, the airport’s mission to create an unrivaled technology experience for passengers and airport personnel - from operating its own 5G base station to supporting cutting-edge face recognition technology - requires information systems and sub-networks to maintain resiliency and performance.

Spirent’s professional services team executed on an extensive four-month plan through the summer of 2019 as the airport prepared to welcome its first passengers. This work included field testing the airport’s networks and data center, traveler Wi-Fi, network security and the other key supporting systems. To augment its field testing and analysis, Spirent’s professional services team employed several solutions from the company’s portfolio, including Spirent TestCenter N4U, Spirent TestCenter C50, Spirent TestCenter C1, Spirent Avalanche, Spirent CyberFlood, Spirent CloudStress and Spirent Abacus.

To learn more about Spirent’s professional services and testing capabilities, visit https://www.spirent.com/global-services/professional-services.

About Spirent

Spirent Communications (LSE: SPT) is the leading provider of verification, assessment, analytics, and device intelligence solutions for next generation networks and devices, providing products, solutions and services for high-speed Ethernet, positioning, mobile network infrastructure, security, 5G and service assurance markets. With its continued innovations in comprehensive automated testing and self-service assurance, Spirent helps R&D labs for networking devices, network equipment and applications to bring their products to operating networks as quickly as possible. For more information, please visit www.spirent.com and http://www.spirent.cn.