Terason Partners with AmCad BioMed Corporation to Provide More Efficient Solutions to Assess and Diagnose Obstructive Sleep Apnea

BURLINGTON, Mass. & TAIPEI, Taiwan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Terason, a leading global ultrasound imaging company based in Burlington, Mass., has partnered with AmCad BioMed Corporation to provide its ultrasound imaging technology for AmCad’s innovative Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA) solution, AmCAD®-UO.

The partnership addresses a strong market need for more efficient solutions that help physicians evaluate the risk of OSA, a disorder that affects over 425 million people worldwide.

AmCAD-UO, the world’s first FDA-cleared solution for upper airway assessment, uses artificial intelligence (AI) to analyze and reconstruct upper airway ultrasound images acquired from awake patients using Terason’s ultrasound imaging technology. This allows doctors to more quickly evaluate the root cause of sleep apnea and offer assessment for moderate/severe OSA patients.

“We are pleased that our ultrasound imaging technology is being combined with AmCad’s AI and advanced signal processing to change the way physicians assess and diagnose obstructive sleep apnea,” says Dr. Alice Chiang, Terason’s CEO and founder and industry pioneer. “Using the intuitive solution that leverages the superior clarity of Terason’s ultrasound images, physicians can access diagnostic information about their patient’s upper airway in less than an hour – turning a formerly inefficient process into a convenient outpatient procedure.”

The AmCAD-UO solution is receiving early acclaim in the industry, securing its first U.S. use at University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center, a major not-for-profit medical complex in Cleveland, Ohio.

“We are very optimistic that the deployment of our AmCAD®-UO solution at University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center will pave the way to broad acceptance in an industry that is looking for a more efficient way to evaluate obstructive sleep apnea,” says Yi -Li Lee, President of AmCad BioMed. “Our unique technology and partnership with Terason open endless possibilities for clinical research, prediction of surgery success, treatment analysis and follow-ups.”

About Terason

Terason, a division of Teratech Corporation, is a global medical ultrasound imaging company headquartered in Burlington, Mass. Terason was the first to patent color portable ultrasound and is a market leader in ultrasound imaging. Terason produces portable ultrasound products and technologies and has provided ultrasound systems to clinicians, hospitals, outpatient centers, and OEM partners since 2000. For more information, visit www.terason.com.

About AmCad BioMed Corporation:

AmCad BioMed Corporation (AmCad) was founded in 2008 and was listed on Taipei Exchange in March of 2015 (Ticker: 4188). AmCad is dedicated to developing innovative Computer-Assisted Detection and Diagnosis (CAD) devices. Moreover, AmCad is committed to developing unique products that assist medical professionals in making more accurate early diagnoses. For more information, please visit www.amcad.com.tw/